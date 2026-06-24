Dolphins Get New Jordyn Brooks Trade Update After Minicamp

After the Miami Dolphins parted ways with most of their high-priced veterans this offseason, their roster began taking shape. While Miami’s roster likely appears a few years away from postseason contention, it does feature some players that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan identified as pillars of the organization.

Those players are De’Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Paul. The first three players mentioned entered this offseason with only one year remaining on their contracts, which made them potential trade candidates. However, the Dolphins have seemingly opted against this approach as they signed Achane and Brewer to multi-year extensions.

Meanwhile, All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks has remained in trade talks, as a result of his contract situation being unresolved. After signing a three-year contract with the Dolphins prior to the 2024 season, the veteran linebacker is set to be a free agent following the 2026 season. Although perhaps that changes soon, according to a new update from an ESPN insider.

Miami Dolphins ‘Likely’ to Extend Jordyn Brooks

ESPN analyst Marcel Louis-Jacques gave an update on Jordyn Brooks’ situation, as he wrote:

“General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan identified running back De’Von Achane, center Aaron Brewer and Brooks as the three “pillars” the team wants to build around — and said he would prioritize extending those players in that order. Miami has reached extension agreements with Achane and Brewer, leaving Brooks as the lone unsigned pillar.

Brooks has expressed multiple times his interest in remaining with the Dolphins long term, and Miami isn’t exactly flush with extension-eligible players. Despite the massive roster churn over the past several months and the fact that the team drafted a pair of off-ball linebackers, it’s likely Miami reaches an agreement with the NFL’s leading tackler from last season.

Brooks likely being extended would signal the Dolphins keeping one of their best players on the roster for years to come.

Possible Jordyn Brooks Extension

Regarding Miami’s decision on Brooks and what a possible contract might look like, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “That leaves linebacker Jordyn Brooks as the lone extension candidate without a new contract, and Miami will have a big decision to make on that topic some point soon … His current deal is set to pay him a $7.82 million base salary with $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses. He also has a $50,000 workout bonus.

If Miami were to give him an extension, they’d probably have to pay him like one of the top linebackers in the game. Fred Warner’s currently the highest-paid linebacker in the league at $21 million annually, so Brooks would probably come in between $18-20 million per year.”

Unlike with Brewer and with De’Von Achane, the Dolphins do have some leverage regarding Jordyn Brooks. While keeping a 28-year-old linebacker, who’s coming off the best season of his career, would be important for the Dolphins in this upcoming season, the team drafted players who could replace him. Miami drafted linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, and then added linebacker Kyle Louis in the fourth round.