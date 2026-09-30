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Justin Jefferson Injury Update is Major News for Dolphins-Vikings in Week 4

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Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
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(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins don’t have much going right for them so far this season. They’re off to an 0-3 start, and they just lost star running back De’Von Achane to a season-ending injury.

Their Week 4 game in Minnesota against the Vikings does have the potential to bring with it one piece of good news: Justin Jefferson isn’t a sure thing to be on the field.

The Vikings’ superstar wide receiver was hurt in Week 3, and he’s not a given to be back out there to take on the Dolphins.

It’ll be a storyline worth watching. It may not impact the outcome of the game, but there are plenty of other implications if Jefferson can’t play.

Justin Jefferson Injury Update

Jefferson isn’t practicing for the Vikings on Wednesday, which is the first piece of news here.

Wednesday is the first day of official practices for a Sunday game week, so it’s the first chance for people to really get an idea of how Jefferson is doing.

Injured players sit out Wednesday practices all the time before returning later in the week, so Thursday could be the biggest indicator, but it’s not the ideal start for Jefferson.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell did add that he’s calling Jefferson day-to-day, and that Sunday’s game is still uncertain.

Jefferson was hurt on the opening drive in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After initial fears of worse, it was diagnosed as a left ankle sprain.

The fact that Jefferson hasn’t been ruled out for Week 4 is a good sign that he won’t be out too long. But will he play against the Dolphins? That remains unknown.

Vikings WR Depth Chart vs. Dolphins

Jefferson is the top target for the Vikings, but they have other talent.

Their other WRs that see the field the most are the 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison, and the free agent from the San Francisco 49ers, Jauan Jennings.

The Vikings also have speedy backups Myles Price, Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones.

If Jefferson were to miss this game, the Vikings could also consider calling up one of their practice squad receivers, either Michael Briscoe or Dillon Bell.

The Dolphins have struggled defensively in the early going this season, so they’ll take any help they can get. If the Vikings don’t have Jefferson, it gives Miami a slightly better chance to keep up in a game that they’ll be pretty heavy underdogs.

Still, it won’t really be known until later in the week whether Jefferson has a chance of getting on the field Sunday in Minnesota against Miami, or if he’ll have to sit this one out.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Justin Jefferson Injury Update is Major News for Dolphins-Vikings in Week 4

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