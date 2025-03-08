Dolphins Announce $3.3 Million Move Ahead of NFL Free Agency

In all likelihood, cornerback Kader Kohou will be back with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

That’s because the team announced on March 8 that it placed the “right-of-first-refusal” tender on the cornerback. The Dolphins announced the move with the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly explained on X that with the move, the Dolphins have agreed to pay Kohou a $3.26 million salary in 2025.

If another NFL team makes the cornerback an offer for a multi-year deal, Miami has the right to decide if it wants to match the offer or not.

Kohou has played for the Dolphins the past three years since signing as an undrafted free agent. He has started 38 contests over the last three seasons, including his nine starts in 2024.

Dolphins Place Tender on CB Kader Kohou

It’s difficult for restricted free agents to change teams in the NFL, as long as their current teams still want them.

That appears to be the case for the Dolphins with Kohou after the team placed the tender on him.

Even if another team courts Kohou in NFL free agency, Miami will be able to match the offer. Should that happen, Kohou will set his market value at a higher value, but he’s likely to remain with the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old has been a valuable pickup for the Dolphins the last few years. Kohou started 13 games as a rookie, posting 72 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss and 10 pass defenses in 2022. The cornerback also had one interception and one forced fumble.

In 2023, Kohou started 16 games while playing in all 17 contests for the first time in his career. During that season, Kohou had 63 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 10 pass defenses.

Kohou didn’t play as often in 2024. But the cornerback still lined up for 76% of Miami’s defensive snaps during the games he played. He posted 45 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss and eight pass defenses. Kohou also had two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Dolphins’ Cap Space Heading Into 2025 NFL Free Agency

The Dolphins are going to enter free agency with some of the least amount of cap space in the league. According to Spotrac, the Dolphins were ranked 26th in cap space as of March 8.

That doesn’t include the amount the team will pay Kohou once he signs his tender.

The good news, though, is with Kohou likely back in the fold, Miami has won’t have as big of a need at cornerback.

Not including Kohou, the Dolphins have nine defensive backs under contract for the 2025 season. Of those nine, seven of them are cornerbacks.

In all likelihood, if Miami makes an upgrade in the secondary this offseason, the Dolphins will add a safety. The team is set to lose starting safety and former second-round pick Jevon Holland in NFL free agency this upcoming week.

Spotrac projected Holland’s market value to be about $60.5 million on a four-year deal this offseason.

The Dolphins have a little more than $9 million in cap space this offseason. Without much cap space, Miami will likely make its most significant roster additions in the draft. The Dolphins currently have 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.