Ex-Dolphins Starter Has Change of Heart on 2026 NFL Season

Former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Kendall Lamm signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens less than two weeks ago. But on the eve of the team’s 2026 Week 1 preseason contest, Lamm has changed his mind about playing this season.

The Ravens announced Friday afternoon it placed Lamm on the reserve/retired list.

Lamm spent four seasons with the Dolphins from 2022-25. He started 16 contests during that four-year stretch, 15 of which came during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Last season, Lamm appeared in 13 regular season games as a backup.

With his retirement, the offensive tackle ended his 12th NFL campaign before it really began. In addition to the Dolphins, he also played for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

Ex-Dolphins Starter Retires Before 2026 NFL Preseason

After five seasons at Appalachian State, Lamm began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Texans in 2015. He made the team as a rookie and appeared in 15 games. Lamm started four of those contests.

By his fourth season, Lamm was a regular starter. He started 13 games for the Texans in the 2018 campaign.

The offensive tackle left in free agency the following spring, though, and landed with the Browns. He only started a handful of games over the next few years combined. But then in Miami during the 2023 campaign, Lamm found himself back in a starting role.

Lamm’s 46 games and 16 starts with the Dolphins are ranked second behind only his 55 appearances and 24 starts with the Texans. With the Browns, Lamm started three contests. He also had one start in Tennessee.

The veteran became a free agent in March and remained on the market throughout the summer. He signed a 1-year deal worth $1.3 million with the Ravens on August 4.

Kendall Lamm Becomes 2nd Ravens Player to Retire Shortly After Signing With Team

Baltimore has been trying to add experienced depth to the team’s offensive line this summer. But as a result, the Ravens apparently keep signing veterans who don’t really want to play.

Lamm became the second offensive lineman the Ravens signed since training camp who turned around and retired. Veteran offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji joined the Ravens on July 25. He then retired on August 2.

Adeniji started 16 games in his five-year NFL career. Last season, he made one start in 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys.

Pundits expect the Dolphins to go through major changes early in the Jeff Hafley era. The offensive line, though, might be one of the few units that doesn’t experience a lot of change with the starting lineup.

Four of the five projected starters along the Dolphins offensive line this month were on the team last year. However, a lot of the team’s depth linemen, who are competing for roster spots, are new to Miami.

The Dolphins will officially begin the Hafley era in the preseason Friday night. They will visit the Washington Commanders in what will be a rematch of Super Bowl VII and XVII (for fans of a certain age).