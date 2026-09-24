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Kyle Juszczyk’s TD Celebration vs. Dolphins Leads to ‘Wild’ NFL Fine

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Kyle Juszczyk reaches the end zone for the 49ers against the Dolphins.
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers collides with Chris Johnson #3 of the Miami Dolphins while scoring a receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In a moment that doesn’t come around all that often, San Francisco 49ers fullback extraordinaire Kyle Juszczyk found his way into the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday.

It came at the expense of the Miami Dolphins, who were in the midst of being blown out by the ‘Niners, but what it led to next is particularly bizarre.

Juszczyk did his signature touchdown celebration, which involves him pantomiming having a drink. It’s always been known by those close to the 49ers that Juszczyk is acting as if he’s drinking juice, because his nickname is “Juice.”

Someone didn’t tell the NFL that, though.

For the first time, Juszczyk was fined for that celebration.

Why Was Kyle Juszczyk Fined?

Kyle Juszczyk was fined by the NFL because he engaged in an “offensive demonstration.”

“Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,” the NFL wrote.

Juszczyk has appealed.

The fine would total $14,926.

It’s clearly not that big a monetary total, and it seems to be more about the principle for Juszczyk.

Kyle Juszczyk Shares Thoughts

Juszczyk texted NFL insider Adam Schefter to remark that he doesn’t even drink beer:

ESPN’s 49ers beat reporter, Nick Wagoner, also weighed in and called it “absolutely wild”:

Given the quick public backlash here, it wouldn’t be shocking for the NFL to take back the fine, although that hasn’t happened yet.

There’s also a chance they take a stand because they don’t like the optics of what Juszczyk is doing, even if he and those around the 49ers know and believe it to be totally fine.

The league likely does have to consider how others will interpret the celebration and not just what the intention is of the guy they call “Juice.”

Still, this fine has clearly upset some people. It could backfire on the NFL for finally deciding to do something about a celebration that Juszczyk has already done a number of times.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Kyle Juszczyk’s TD Celebration vs. Dolphins Leads to ‘Wild’ NFL Fine

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