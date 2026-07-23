Miami Dolphins Legend Tyreek Hill Sends Out Bold Post Amid Free Agency

Tyreek Hill had spent the last four seasons playing for the Miami Dolphins.

This past season, he suffered an injury that led to him missing the rest of the year (in September).

Over the offseason, the Dolphins parted ways with Hill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote (on February 16): “Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap.”

Tyreek Hill Sends Out Bold Post Amid Free Agency

On Wednesday night, Hill made a post to Instagram that had over 7,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: “Minding my business, mind on my Business…🐆

10 months later…

#TheComeback

FULL UPDATE out now on my YOUTUBE page”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Patrick Mahomes: “Keep going brotha! 💪🏽🔥”

Travis Kelce: “🐆🐆🐆🐆🔥🔥🔥”

@bredaytonsoldit: “Comeback gone be CRAZYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@lovebretv: “The comeback going to be soooooo crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Terrence Armand: “You will be back and better bro”

@moke_is_hot: “The Dolphins will never forget you 🥹”

As of July 21, Hill remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NFL.

Looking At Hill’s Career

Hill (who is 32) was picked in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He had spent the first six years of his pro career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that span, Hill played in 13 NFL playoff games (and won the 2020 Super Bowl).

With Miami, the eight-time Pro Bowler helped the franchise reach the NFL playoffs twice (2022-23).

Over 145 career games, he has 11,363 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns.