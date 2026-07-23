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Miami Dolphins Legend Tyreek Hill Sends Out Bold Post Amid Free Agency

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill had spent the last four seasons playing for the Miami Dolphins.

This past season, he suffered an injury that led to him missing the rest of the year (in September).

Over the offseason, the Dolphins parted ways with Hill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote (on February 16): “Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap.”

Tyreek Hill Sends Out Bold Post Amid Free Agency

GettyTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball up the field in the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

On Wednesday night, Hill made a post to Instagram that had over 7,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: “Minding my business, mind on my Business…🐆

10 months later…
#TheComeback

FULL UPDATE out now on my YOUTUBE page”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Patrick Mahomes: “Keep going brotha! 💪🏽🔥”

Travis Kelce: “🐆🐆🐆🐆🔥🔥🔥”

@bredaytonsoldit: “Comeback gone be CRAZYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

GettyTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field following an injury during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

@lovebretv: “The comeback going to be soooooo crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Terrence Armand: “You will be back and better bro”

@moke_is_hot: “The Dolphins will never forget you 🥹”

GettyTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the NFL 2025 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

As of July 21, Hill remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NFL.

Looking At Hill’s Career

GettyTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hill (who is 32) was picked in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He had spent the first six years of his pro career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that span, Hill played in 13 NFL playoff games (and won the 2020 Super Bowl).

With Miami, the eight-time Pro Bowler helped the franchise reach the NFL playoffs twice (2022-23).

Over 145 career games, he has 11,363 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Miami Dolphins Legend Tyreek Hill Sends Out Bold Post Amid Free Agency

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