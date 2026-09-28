On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida.
The game was close before the Chiefs took over late, winning by a score of 24-10.
Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN wrote: “That’s game — Dolphins fall to 0-3, lose to the Chiefs 24-10 There were signs of life today, from Miami’s defense mostly and from its passing game, which looked a lot more willing to take easy completions than it did in Weeks 1 & 2 Obviously still work to be done”
Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Dolphins
After the game, Patrick Mahomes made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in 30 minutes.
He wrote: “3-0 ⏰”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
Travis Kelce: “LFG!!!!!!”
Brittany Mahomes: “The second pic IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Rashee Rice: “😈😈”
@stlrelll: “That 2nd pic would be fire if we actually gave mahomes some elite receivers time for tyreek to come home or go get a true #1 WR”
@marrrrcov: “let’s keep going goat ❤️🐐”
@lexmadee: “We headeddd back to the bowllll 😮💨🔥”
Looking At The Dolphins Right Now
The Dolphins are the last-place team in the AFC East with an 0-3 record.
They will now head on the road to visit the Minnesota Vikings on October 4.
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald wrote: “Remember, Dolphins-at-Vikings is a 4:05 game next Sunday, primarily so Fox has a late regional game and doesn’t need to compete in early window in markets whose teams are playing at 1 pm on CBS. Vikings are winning late in Tampa, on verge of 3-0 start.”
Looking At The Chiefs Right Now
The Chiefs are off to a strong start to the season with a 3-0 record.
They will now play their next game on October 4 when they visit Kirk Cousins and the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.
Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Chiefs-Dolphins Game