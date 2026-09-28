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Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Chiefs-Dolphins Game

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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida.

The game was close before the Chiefs took over late, winning by a score of 24-10.

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN wrote: “That’s game — Dolphins fall to 0-3, lose to the Chiefs 24-10 There were signs of life today, from Miami’s defense mostly and from its passing game, which looked a lot more willing to take easy completions than it did in Weeks 1 & 2 Obviously still work to be done”

Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Dolphins

GettyPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after the 24-10 win against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in 30 minutes.

He wrote: “3-0 ⏰”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Travis Kelce: “LFG!!!!!!”

Brittany Mahomes: “The second pic IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Rashee Rice: “😈😈”

GettyPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

@stlrelll: “That 2nd pic would be fire if we actually gave mahomes some elite receivers time for tyreek to come home or go get a true #1 WR”

@marrrrcov: “let’s keep going goat ❤️🐐”

@lexmadee: “We headeddd back to the bowllll 😮‍💨🔥”

Looking At The Dolphins Right Now

GettyMalik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins attempts a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Dolphins are the last-place team in the AFC East with an 0-3 record.

They will now head on the road to visit the Minnesota Vikings on October 4.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald wrote: “Remember, Dolphins-at-Vikings is a 4:05 game next Sunday, primarily so Fox has a late regional game and doesn’t need to compete in early window in markets whose teams are playing at 1 pm on CBS. Vikings are winning late in Tampa, on verge of 3-0 start.”

Looking At The Chiefs Right Now

GettyPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls the play during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Chiefs are off to a strong start to the season with a 3-0 record.

They will now play their next game on October 4 when they visit Kirk Cousins and the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Chiefs-Dolphins Game

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