Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Chiefs-Dolphins Game

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida.

The game was close before the Chiefs took over late, winning by a score of 24-10.

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN wrote: “That’s game — Dolphins fall to 0-3, lose to the Chiefs 24-10 There were signs of life today, from Miami’s defense mostly and from its passing game, which looked a lot more willing to take easy completions than it did in Weeks 1 & 2 Obviously still work to be done”

Patrick Mahomes Sends Out Viral Post After Dolphins

After the game, Patrick Mahomes made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in 30 minutes.

He wrote: “3-0 ⏰”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Travis Kelce: “LFG!!!!!!”

Brittany Mahomes: “The second pic IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥”