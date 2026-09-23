Dolphins Announce Major Caleb Douglas Injury Update Before Chiefs Game

Heading into the 2026 season, among the primary concerns for the Miami Dolphins was their lack of depth on the roster.

While the team’s depth has not been challenged much so far, its starting unit has also disappointed as Miami has been thoroughly outplayed through the first two weeks.

However, there have been bright spots on the team. This season is all about finding players the team can build around as they begin their rebuild. Unfortunately, one of those promising players who had a strong debut this season suffered an injury in Week 2, and head coach Jeff Hafley announced that he would miss practice on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Wide Receiver Set to Miss Practice

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas impressed during the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He set a new franchise record with the most receiving yards in a debut by a rookie as he totaled 94 yards. Against the 49ers, Douglas was held in check, totaling only 19 receiving yards on three targets.

Aside from a quiet performance, Douglas departed the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. The rookie wide receiver did not return. Following the game, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted on X: “Caleb Douglas is leaving the Dolphins locker room with a boot on his right leg after sustaining an ankle injury. It’s very likely it’s precautionary stuff. At least let’s hope.”

Regarding him missing practice, Dolphins analyst Travis Wingfield posted on X: “Caleb Douglas will not practice today. Hafley says we’ll see about tomorrow.”

The Dolphins being without Douglas on Sunday would be a considerable blow as Miami has already struggled at the position. Aside from Douglas, rookie Chris Bell and third-year player Malik Washington have struggled to make an impact this season.

Hopefully, Douglas is able to practice and suit up on Sunday. However, this latest piece of information does not bode well for his availability against the Chiefs in Week 3.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona gave Miami’s wide receivers a “D+” grade for their performance in the team’s Week 2 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Carmona wrote: “Douglas’ Week 1 outburst at least felt like some sort of consolation prize after the loss, but that wasn’t the case this week.

While two catches for 19 yards aren’t what you want from your No. 1 receiver, the film showed Douglas wasn’t just being erased in one-on-one coverage.

San Francisco frequently kept softer zone looks over him, and with Miami lacking enough threats, whether personnel-wise or schematically, to consistently stress the other open areas, Douglas never had much room to operate.

Malik Washington was Miami’s most productive receiver, catching four passes for 43 yards, but even he failed to produce a play longer than 23 yards. The lone explosive play came from Ryan Miller, whose only catch went for a 77-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Outside of that play, Miami’s receivers combined for just 62 yards.”

If Douglas is unable to play against Kansas City, veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert would likely be activated after he was absent in the first two games this season.