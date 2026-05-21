Dolphins QB Malik Willis Put on Blast For OTA Performance: “Was Very Spotty”

After signing a three-year, $67 million contract, Malik Willis is projected to be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in the 2026 season.

Willis was given that contract by the Dolphins, despite his inexperience, as he has started only six games in his NFL career. However, he impressed in limited playing time over the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, serving as Jordan Love’s backup.

When the Dolphins hired general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, both of whom previously worked for the Packers, many predicted Willis would follow them and sign with Miami. That prediction turned out to be accurate, and now Willis will get his first opportunity to lead an NFL team.

However, during the first OTA session with media availability, reviews were mixed.

Malik Willis First OTA Performance With Dolphins Draws Mixed Reviews

While appearing on the Dolphins Collective, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart criticized Malik Willis’ accuracy, saying “In the seven-on-sevens, anything that wasn’t a dump-off or short throw, accuracy was very spotty.” Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly added, “I can’t describe it as good quarterback play right now.”

Later in the show Poupart once again criticized Willis as he said, “I didn’t think he was anything special yesterday,” Kelly agreed, adding, “I didn’t think Malik was anything special either.”

They did mention that it was difficult to evaluate Willis in that practice setting, where his mobility was less likely to stand out. On a positive note, both agreed that he displayed impressive arm strength, comparing it well to former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Additionally, both agreed that defenses tend to be ahead of offenses in this section of the offseason training program. And with Miami having an offensive makeover, the offense lagging behind the defense was likely to be expected.

Malik Willis’ Ceiling

Of course, Willis’ mobility is perhaps his best raw tool as a quarterback. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik appeared excited about having a dual-threat quarterback as he spoke about the impact Willis’ mobility can have on an offense. Slowik said, “I’d say anytime you have a quarterback who has the ability to run, it’s not something that you are going to do down-in, down-out in the NFL, but the threat of it makes it 11 versus 11, as opposed to 11 on 10. I think that’s what can get tough sometimes when you get a guy that maybe isn’t as mobile at quarterback is, they have 11 guys and aside from throwing the ball, you’re really playing with 10. So it just lets you equalize some advantageous situations.

The mobility these days shows up more in off-schedule situations than it does anything. So it’s definitely a weapon and it’s a threat and it’s something you want a defense to think about.”

With Willis, the Dolphins may have a true mobile quarterback for the first time in franchise history. The current franchise leader among quarterbacks in rushing yards is Ryan Tannehill, who averaged 13.8 rushing yards per game with the Dolphins. With the Packers, Willis averaged 58 rushing yards per start across his three starts.