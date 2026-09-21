Dolphins QB Malik Willis Shares Candid Post After Loss vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins fell to 0-2 after a disappointing 35-13 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Miami was thoroughly outplayed, particularly in the second half as the team was outscored 21-0 in the third quarter and managed their only touchdown of the game once San Francisco had removed most of its starters.

For quarterback Malik Willis, it was another inefficient performance where he struggled to find a rhythm. Whether it was constant pressure or his receivers not being open, the new Dolphins quarterback has failed to find success in Miami’s offense.

After the game, Malik Willis shared a heartfelt post.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Sends Heartfelt Post After Loss

Following the loss, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis posted an Instagram story.

Willis wrote: “TGFE 🙏🏾 Keep Going 🔑

Deuteronomy 8:2 And you shall remember the whole way that the Lord your God has led you these forty years in the wilderness, that he might humble you, testing you to know what was in your heart, whether you would keep his commandments or not.”

On Sunday, Willis went 14-for-23 with 197 passing yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins quarterback added only six rushing yards on two carries. His 77-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller in the fourth quarter was the first passing touchdown of the season for Willis and his longest completion since joining the team.

Regarding his touchdown pass, Willis said, “It felt good for Ryan, (but) it did not feel good for the Miami Dolphins. That didn’t help us. Obviously, it helped on the stat sheet but it didn’t help us as a team. We obviously lost today.”

Malik Willis’ Postgame Comments

After the game, Malik Willis said of the Miami Dolphins loss against the 49ers, “Obviously we gotta put the ball in the end zone more than they do and that’s the end of story. I mean, we had some good drives but we just gotta capitalize on, that team is good. So if you don’t capitalize on their mistakes, they will capitalize on yours.”

During the game, Willis was sacked four times by the 49ers defense, and appeared to be under constant pressure throughout the game. Of the pressure, Willis said, “Obviously, I didn’t do good enough. We didn’t win the game, so I just gotta continue to get better and learn from these and try to implement it as fast as possible because this season is going to keep going and we got to get better.”

Regarding the team’s offense, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “And while the offensive line was solid in run blocking, the pass protection again was brutal. There’s no other way around it. For most of the game, Willis had somebody in his face almost immediately, and that’s no way to run a passing game…

While he certainly wasn’t the only one who struggled in pass protection, Austin Jackson continues to be a major concern for the Dolphins because his performance isn’t up to par so far and it’s not like Miami is bursting with other options.”

While the Dolphins will certainly want more from their quarterback, the constant pressure and the lack of receiving options appear to be making life difficult for Willis.