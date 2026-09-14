Dolphins QB Malik Willis Makes Heartfelt Post After Raiders Loss

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins kicked off their season with a 27-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After an opening drive touchdown by the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami trailed the entire game.

New Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis went 15-for-27 with 220 passing yards and an interception. Willis added 39 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Sends Heartfelt Post After Loss

After the loss, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis posted an Instagram story.

He wrote: “In victory and defeat grateful to glorify God! Gotta keep working and bounce back #PhinsUp “Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope. Romans 5:3-4””

Malik Willis’ Debut

Regarding Willis’ debut, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “Willis’ touchdown run alone was something about which to get excited, but in terms of his overall performance it resided somewhere in the middle and wasn’t consistent enough. As a first impression, it’s clear there’s a lot to work with, but it’s also clear we’re a long way from being able to declare the Dolphins have their franchise quarterback.”

The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad also saw positive signs from Willis, as he wrote: “Malik Willis is a playmaker and that gives the Dolphins a chance. Willis scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown to bring Miami within 17-13 in the third quarter. It’s the type of dynamite play that only a player with his athleticism can make. In the first half, Willis confidently scrambled for a first down.

Willis’ strong arm and fast feet should make for some memorable moments this season.”

Despite these impressive moments, Miami’s offense was unable to get into a rhythm on Sunday. While Willis was responsible for some bad decisions, he also faced constant pressure and was supported by an inexperienced receiver group.

Aside from facing constant pressure, perhaps Willis was hit with nervousness during the season opener. This game marked the first time a team had named Willis its Week 1 starter. Hopefully for the Dolphins and Willis, things improve after this up-and-down performance.

After the game, Malik Willis told reporters, “You never want to go out and lose a game, obviously not the first one but we can’t let it dictate our whole season… can’t turn the ball over, just got to keep going.”

Upcoming Miami Dolphins Matchup

Malik Willis and the Miami Dolphins will get an opportunity to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. San Francisco won their opening game of the season on Thursday, as they defeated the Super Bowl-favorite Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Melbourne, Australia.

After entering as 3-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins will now enter their Week 2 matchup as 13.5-point underdogs in San Francisco.

Miami last played against the 49ers in 2024. The Dolphins won 29-17 on that occasion.