Malik Willis Gets Positive Silver Lining After Heading to IR

Amid all the craziness of the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a key announcement about their starting quarterback Malik Willis.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are placing Willis on injured reserve.

Malik Willis’s Injury Not Season-Ending, Despite IR Stint

“The Dolphins are placing QB Malik Willis on injured reserve, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.” Pelissero reported.

“Willis has been battling a groin injury that impacted his mobility. An MRI showed it has now developed into a core muscle injury, which requires rest. Not season-ending, but he’ll miss at least four weeks.”

The good news for the Dolphins – as noted by Pelissero – is that Willis is expected to be back at some point later this season.

At the earliest, Willis will be eligible to return on Dec. 13 against the Chicago Bears. after which the Dolphins play another four opponents before season’s end.

Given that Miami currently lies at 1-7, it feels unlikely at this stage that there will be further postseason games for the former Packers QB to partake in.

Malik Willis Has Had a Mixed First Season in Miami

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Since joining from Green Bay this offseason on a three-year, $67.5 million deal, Willis has had an up-and-down time in South Florida.

Strong performances against the 49ers, Jets and Patriots have been counterbalanced by more difficult outings against the Bengals, Vikings and Lions.

In his stead, the team will turn to Kyle McCord, whom the team also acquired from Green Bay this offseason, back in August. He is currently the Dolphins’ only quarterback on the active roster, but it is likely that practice squad member Brady Cook will be elevated in the coming days, or that Miami sign another free agent at the position.