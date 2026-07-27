Malik Willis’ $22.5 Million Contract Faces Major Test at Dolphins Camp

The Miami Dolphins begin training camp with their biggest offseason decision under the spotlight. After moving on from former starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the franchise has turned to Malik Willis as its projected starter for the 2026 season.

The move places significant responsibility on the 27-year-old quarterback, whose performance could determine both Miami’s immediate success and its long-term direction at the position.

Willis enters camp after reviving his career during a brief but efficient stint with the Green Bay Packers. However, national expectations remain low for the Dolphins, with many projecting Miami to finish near the bottom of the NFL standings.

Pro Football Focus ranks Willis as the league’s No. 30 quarterback entering the season, while CBS Sports projects him to finish with 3,096 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. As training camp opens under new head coach Jeff Hafley, Willis has an opportunity to change that perception.

Malik Willis’ Performance Will Determine the Miami Dolphins’ Direction

The Dolphins’ outlook for 2026 centers almost entirely on Willis’ development.

Many analysts expect Miami to struggle this season, with some believing the franchise could find itself in a position to select another quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Dolphins believe Willis can change that narrative, but his play will need to improve beyond what observers saw during spring practices.

As one assessment noted, Willis was generally “fine” during offseason workouts, but “he’ll have to be much better than fine to disprove the runaway train of poor national expectations.”

The quarterback brings tools that few players possess. His mobility allows him to extend plays outside the pocket, while his arm strength enables Miami to attack defenses vertically. At the same time, reports from spring practices pointed to occasional overthrows, making accuracy one of the biggest areas to watch throughout training camp.

Leadership is another key factor.

The Dolphins have encouraged the soft-spoken Willis to gradually take on a larger leadership role. He has already organized throwing sessions with teammates outside of team activities, and Miami hopes he can become one of the leaders on a young roster entering a new era under Hafley.

Decision-making will also be critical. While touchdowns are important, limiting interceptions and avoiding costly mistakes may have a greater impact on whether the Dolphins exceed expectations.

Miami Dolphins Expect Malik Willis To Justify His Contract Investment

Miami’s financial commitment reflects both confidence and uncertainty.

The Dolphins are paying Willis $22.5 million per season, placing him among the league’s better-paid quarterbacks without reaching the top tier of quarterback contracts. The deal reflects his upside while acknowledging that he has yet to establish himself as a full-time NFL starter.

His career numbers show promise despite limited opportunities. Through 22 career appearances with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, Willis has completed 105 of 155 passes for 1,322 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 67.7 percent completion rate. He has also rushed for 405 yards and four touchdowns, demonstrating the dual-threat ability that attracted Miami.

CBS Sports projects Willis to take a significant statistical step forward this season with 3,096 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. However, the projection also includes 17 interceptions, a number that could create challenges for a Dolphins team undergoing major roster changes.

Willis also enters the season with a supporting cast that has changed considerably. Under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, Miami moved on from several established veterans, leaving Willis to lead a younger offense during a rebuilding phase.

Evaluations entering camp generally place Willis between No. 24 and No. 28 among the NFL’s projected starting quarterbacks, largely because of his limited starting experience rather than his physical ability. His time with Green Bay showed flashes of efficient play, but sustaining that level over a full season remains the next step.

For the Dolphins, the objective is straightforward. If Willis develops into the quarterback they believe he can become, Miami could outperform expectations and solidify its long-term plans at the position. If he struggles, questions surrounding the franchise’s future under center will likely continue beyond the 2026 season.