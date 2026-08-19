Malik Willis Breaks Silence on Whether He Got a Fair Shot in Tennessee

Malik Willis is entering the most important chapter of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. After spending the early part of his career searching for consistency and opportunities, the quarterback is now in a position to take on a much larger role in Miami.

The Dolphins are trusting Willis to lead a young team into a new era, making his development one of the biggest storylines around the franchise. His challenge will be turning his physical ability and recent progress into consistent production as a full-time starter.

Willis’ path to Miami has included an uneven start with the Tennessee Titans and development with the Green Bay Packers. Now, a conversation with former Dolphins players Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette has offered a closer look at how he views the difficult part of his career.

Malik Willis Opens Up on the Lessons From His Tennessee Stint

Play

Willis discussed his football journey during an appearance on the “Fourth And South w/ Jarvis Landry & Leonard Fournette” podcast. The conversation covered his time in high school and college, his time with the Titans, and his development with the Packers.

One of the key topics was whether Willis believes he received a fair opportunity during his time with Tennessee. The Titans selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he started only three games during his two seasons with the team.

Willis did not spend much time looking back at what could have been.

“I don’t think it matters,” Willis said when discussing whether he received a fair shot. “Everybody doesn’t get a fair shot. That’s how this league works. It’s a business.”

The quarterback said players cannot expect opportunities simply because they believe they deserve them. Instead, he believes the responsibility is to take advantage of whatever chances come their way.

“All you can do is take advantage of what you got,” Willis said.

He pointed to players such as Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as examples of quarterbacks who made the most of opportunities that came at different points in their careers. Purdy, in particular, earned his chance after injuries opened the door in San Francisco.

Willis’ comments show that he is not focused on blaming the Titans for how his first NFL opportunity unfolded. His attention is now on the chance he has with Miami.

The quarterback struggled early in Tennessee, going 1-2 as a starter with three interceptions and no touchdowns. His performance improved after joining Green Bay, where he started three games over the past two seasons and recorded six touchdown passes without an interception.

That progress helped put Willis in a position to become Miami’s new QB1.

Miami Dolphins’ Young Offense Faces Major Test With Malik Willis

Leaving Tennessee behind gives Willis a fresh start, but his success in Miami will also depend on the young offense around him.

Willis is now one of the central pieces of a roster that is still developing under head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Miami’s offensive line will be important. The unit needs to provide Willis with enough time to use his arm while also helping the Dolphins establish a reliable running game. De’Von Achane remains a key part of that attack after a strong 2025 season.

The receiving group also features several young or unproven players. Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell are among the players expected to contribute, while Caleb Douglas has also impressed during the preseason.

Willis showed some of his potential in the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. He completed four of five passes for 43 yards while leading Miami on a 93-yard touchdown drive in his only series.

During a joint practice with Washington, the Dolphins struggled to protect Willis, forcing him to use his legs frequently as the pocket collapsed.

The Dolphins will need to give Willis manageable situations and limit turnovers as the season progresses. His ability to make plays with both his arm and legs gives the offense a different dimension, but the supporting cast must also develop around him.

Willis has moved past the uncertainty of his Tennessee chapter. Miami has now given him the opportunity he was seeking. The next step is proving that he and the Dolphins can make the most of it.