Dolphins QB Malik Willis Gets Concerning Analysis

Quarterback Malik Willis has yet to take a snap in a game under his new contract. But he’s already receiving pressure from some analysts to perform or else. The “else” is losing the starting quarterback job with the Miami Dolphins.

On Monday, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan argued Willis will have the job for the 2026 campaign. What happens after that, though, according to Sullivan, depends completely on how he performs.

“Given that contract, he’ll be the wire-to-wire starter for Miami in 2026. However, Willis is still in the midst of a make-or-break year for his long-term future under center,” wrote Sullivan. “If the Dolphins struggle this season (and they currently have the second-best odds to have the fewest wins at +350), it’ll result in them having a high selection at the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to be loaded with top-tier quarterback prospects.

“Even if Willis delivers just an average year as the full-time starter and the wins simply don’t materialize, it could be enough for them to bring someone in with that first-rounder.

“He needs to leave no doubt he’s the guy, which is a lofty (albeit necessary) bar to meet.”

2026 Season a Make-or-Break Campaign for QB Malik Willis?

That analysis doesn’t give Willis much wiggle room. Sullivan left absolutely no doubt that 2026 will be “put up” or “shut up” time for the quarterback.

Willis’ job is even more difficult given he’s in a new system with a roster that’s widely regarded as one of the worst in the league.

Explosive running back De’Von Achane will be back. At receiver, though, journeymen such as Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are contending to be Miami’s WR1 when the season begins.

This reality doesn’t seem particularly fair for Willis, but it’s hard to disagree with Sullivan’s analysis. If the Dolphins hold a top 5 draft pick next spring, and it’s a deep quarterback class, it would be silly for Miami not to select a signal-caller unless Willis overwhelming shows he’s a franchise quarterback.

It’s possible. But it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Dolphins lose enough for a top 5 pick and Willis plays well to keep his job.

Willis joined the Dolphins on a 3-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason. It’s a rather huge contract for a signal-caller who has made six career starts.

But Miami needed to offer Willis a financially enticing deal for him to come to a rebuilding team. In return, he likely has one full year to prove he’s a long-term answer.

Willis Experienced Career Resurgence With Green Bay Packers

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, a lot of pundits regarded Willis as a future franchise quarterback. That hype quickly dissipated, though, when Willis struggled significantly in three starts as a rookie.

After two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, they traded the former third-rounder to the Green Bay Packers.

Behind Jordan Love, Willis’ career turned around for the better. He appeared to receive the tutelage he needed and when he got the opportunity to play, Willis showcased the playmaking ability that made him an exciting prospect.

Last season, he completed 30 of 35 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Willis averaged 12.1 yards per pass. He also posted 5.6 yards per carry with two rushing scores.

If Willis can display that kind of dual-threat ability, he will surely start more than one season in Miami. But according to Sullivan, he won’t have much time to get to that level of play.