Dolphins Quarterback Called Out for Poor Performance: ‘Did Not Consistently Hit His Targets’

Previously, the Miami Dolphins had an offense that relied on accuracy from its quarterback and speed from their wide receivers. At his best, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was among the league’s elite at throwing to receivers on the move and operating the offense with quick strikes.

Of course, during the 2025 season, that went downhill for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, which resulted in Miami releasing the quarterback. Now, the team will adopt a new offensive play style with dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis, whom the team signed to a three-year, $67 million contract in free agency.

Unfortunately, through two OTA practices that have been open to the media, the immediate results have not been promising on their new quarterback.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Struggles During OTAs

Sun-Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat reporter David Furones posted on X regarding Malik Willis’ OTA performance: “Malik Willis did not consistently hit his targets and keep the offense moving.”

Miami Dolphins host Travis Wingfield added that it was a “dominant day for the defense.” Regarding the defense’s performance, Wingfield wrote on X, “Louis Moore had a pick 6. Juju Brents punched out a fumble on Terrace Marshall. Ethan Bonner punched one out on Greg Dulcich. Jason Marshall and Trey Moore the recoveries on the plays.”

Last week’s OTA session did not produce encouraging results for Willis either, as Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart criticized Malik Willis’ accuracy, saying, “In the seven-on-sevens, anything that wasn’t a dump-off or short throw, accuracy was very spotty.” Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly added, “I can’t describe it as good quarterback play right now.”

Poupart also criticized Willis as he said, “I didn’t think he was anything special yesterday.” Kelly agreed, adding, “I didn’t think Malik was anything special either.”

It does not seem that the second showing of Willis showed much improvement.

Malik Willis Player Profile

Of course, unlike Tagovailoa, whose skill set is best served in a practice setting without contact, Willis’ dual-threat skills are not really displayed during OTAs. Willis’ strengths primarily come from his ability to hit big throws with his strong arm and create plays on the run with his legs.

Those two traits made him the top-ranked free agent available this offseason, according to nfl.com/news/top-101-nfl-free-agents-of-2026-the-original-ranking” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal, who wrote:

“I see him as the most dynamic quarterback in football as a runner, and his tape in Green Bay showed incredible growth as a passer over his two years with Matt LaFleur. Despite his limited sample size, Willis jumped to the top spot of this ranking based on the same logic that applies to the NFL draft: If a potential franchise quarterback is good enough to be ranked in the top five of a list like this, then he should be placed first, by virtue of the position. The ceiling is the roof.”

Additionally, ESPN’s Mina Kimes previously said of Willis, “He’s obviously got a cannon. He’s an incredible dual-threat quarterback. I think he’s best with a run game, which he will add to that so that he can get one-on-one’s on the outside.”