Super Bowl Champion Has Strong Words for Dolphins QB Malik Willis

In 2026, the Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback. Despite Miami cutting ties with most of their high-priced players this offseason, and avoiding handing out multi-year deals to free agents, there was one exception and that was quarterback Malik Willis.

When free agency opened up, the Miami Dolphins and Willis quickly agreed to a three-year, $67 million contract with $45 million guaranteed. Prior to Miami signing Willis, some analysts questioned whether Miami would even have enough cap space to sign the former Packers dual-threat quarterback. Despite this, Miami did what was necessary to land a quarterback they hope can be the future of the franchise.

And now, a former Super Bowl champion has given his thoughts on Willis being Miami’s quarterback.

Former Super Bowl Champion Receiver Shares Thoughts on Malik Willis

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New Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis joined the 4th and South podcast hosted by former NFL players Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette.

During the episode, the former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette shared his feelings on Willis, as he told the Miami quarterback, “I think, now, me talking to you? You’re fit for this. (Your) Demeanor, your character, your fate. I ain’t going to forget that. We have QB1 here. I see it.”

While former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry did not give his direct thoughts on Willis during the interview, he did previously express a desire to join the team.

After the Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle, NFL on CBS posted an Instagram picture of Miami’s projected offense, which led Landy to reply to the Instagram post, saying, “I can be ready in two months.” He then tagged the official Miami Dolphins account.

Landy last played in the NFL in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints, and although he has not officially retired, there appear to be no signs of him returning to the league or the Dolphins. However, the fact the former Miami receiver was considering joining the team should likely be viewed as a positive review of Willis.

Malik Willis’ First Year With the Miami Dolphins

With one month before the season, Willis has cemented his place as Miami’s starting quarterback, despite some media members previously pushing for Quinn Ewers to compete for the job during minicamp.

Willis has reportedly made progress in Miami’s offense, and showed promising signs. However, the weapons around him likely remain an issue and could cause trouble in evaluating the quarterback’s performance in 2026. The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote: “Hopefully the quarterback Miami guaranteed $45 million over the next two seasons to as a free agent will blossom into a respectable, if not top shelf NFL starter in time. Based on what we’ve watched during the first three weeks of training camp, and the one drive he had in Friday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Commanders, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown from De’Von Achane that capped a 93-yard drive, there are hints he’s got the talent to do so…

Now let’s assess what the Dolphins have put around Willis, and ask ourselves if it’s going to be fair to evaluate a fifth-year quarterback, who has started six regular season games in his career, as a player worthy of the franchise quarterback label. He’s playing behind a thin and fragile offensive line, whose starters played well Friday night, and with three viable weapons, players that would be starters for any of the 31 other NFL teams.”