Dolphins Release Pair of Veteran Defensive Backs as Part of Roster Cuts

The Miami Dolphins have been busy all offseason long when it comes to moving on from players, and they will continue to do that on Sunday, as their roster must get trimmed down to 53 players. With so many positions up for grabs during training camp, the Dolphins have had quite a bit of competition on their hands, which is going to lead to some tough decisions for the team.

After featuring a weak secondary last year, all eyes were on this position grouping throughout training camp to see who would emerge as key contributors for this group. The plans for this group are beginning to come into focus, as a pair of veterans, Marco Wilson and Lonnie Johnson Jr., have been released as part of Miami’s roster cuts.

Dolphins Release Marco Wilson and Lonnie Johnson Jr.

That's 12 confirmed Dolphins cuts so far today with the release of Marco Wilson and Lonnie Johnson — who had been the two most experienced members of their secondary (in terms of games played). https://t.co/dBpKb9YcNu— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2026

Over the past year or so, the Dolphins have undergone a talent drain as they have kickstarted a rebuild. In the secondary, stars like Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick are no longer in town, which has forced Jeff Hafley and the new-look coaching staff to identify a new group of starters throughout training camp.

Wilson, a cornerback, and Johnson, a safety, have been two of the more experienced options as Miami’s disposal. Wilson spent the majority of his first three seasons in the pros starting for the Arizona Cardinals, while Johnson is a former second-round pick who has made 22 starts through his first seven years in the league.

Neither guy was projected to earn a starting spot for Miami, but at the very least, they would have offered some valuable depth at a pair of weaker spots on the team’s roster. Instead, the Dolphins are opting to go very young in their secondary, as both Wilson and Johnson were released on Sunday morning.

That’s 12 confirmed Dolphins cuts so far today with the release of Marco Wilson and Lonnie Johnson — who had been the two most experienced members of their secondary (in terms of games played),” Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald shared in a post on X.

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JUNE 09: Lonnie Johnson Jr. #32 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during OTA Offseason Workouts at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 09, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Dolphins are trying to walk a fine line between being a competitive team in 2026 and building up their young talent. In the secondary at least, Miami is opting to go young, as Wilson and Johnson aren’t a part of the coaching staff’s plans, meaning the remaining players at this position are going to have to step up.

Jason Marshall Jr., JuJu Brents, and Chris Johnson are the team’s top options at cornerback, with Dante Trader Jr. and Zayne Anderson set to be its starting safety duo. More moves are coming with the 53-man roster deadline being set for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, but the Dolphins’ plans for their secondary are beginning to come into focus.