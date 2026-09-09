Ex-Dolphins QB Gets Another Chance for NFL Career on AFC Team

The Miami Dolphins have undergone a major transformation in their quarterback room this offseason.

For starters, the Miami Dolphins cut ties with Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa despite him having $54 million guaranteed. The Dolphins then signed free agent quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67 million contract. Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins signed the winningest quarterback in college football history, Mark Gronowski, as an undrafted free agent.

That left the Dolphins with a quarterback room of: Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski. Now, only Willis remains as the team gets ready to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Signs With AFC Team

After the final preseason game, the Miami Dolphins traded Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars and released Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski.They then traded for Packers quarterback Kyle McCord and re-signed Gronowski to the practice squad. However, the team was then awarded quarterback Brady Cook via the waiver wire and once again released Gronowski.

Additionally, Gronowski was also released by the Dolphins during training camp, but was re-signed after Quinn Ewers suffered a groin injury.

Now, Gronowski’s time with the Dolphins has officially come to an end, but fortunately for the former two-time FCS champion, he has now found a new NFL team.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson posted on X: “#Texans signing former #Dolphins @HawkeyeFootball @GoJacksSDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski to practice squad, per a league source. Former East-West Shrine Bowl offensive MVP, FCS All-American, Walter Payton award winner. Passed for 12,049 career yards, 103 touchdowns, 27 interceptions”

Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “He’ll serve as the team’s third quarterback behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.

The two-time FCS national champion and one time FCS All-American completed 46.2% of his passes for 98 yards in his two preseason appearances with the Dolphins against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.”

Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks

Regarding the current status of the Miami Dolphins quarterback room, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote: “Willis’ growth and development have entrenched him into the starting role. Miami’s struggles at backup quarterback led to the team trading Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2028 sixth-round pick the franchise sent Green Bay to acquire Kyle McCord, a former Syracuse standout who worked with Miami pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo last season in Philadelphia. The Dolphins still need to find a practice squad quarterback. Miami claimed Cook on Monday after he was waived by the New York Jets. The former Missouri standout started four games for the Jets at the end of the 2025 season.”

Hopefully, the Dolphins don’t have to rely on quarterbacks besides Willis this season. Despite avoiding signing free agents to multiyear deals, Willis was the lone exception to that rule.

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote of Willis’ upside: “Malik Willis is an unknown, unproven commodity as a starting quarterback in the NFL now on his third team in his fifth season in the league, which makes him as big a question mark as there is on the roster.

But the samples everyone saw the past two seasons during his brief appearances with the Green Bay Packers absolutely were tantalizing, and that’s not even up for debate.

What Willis showed in those three starts over the previous two seasons was a live arm, the ability to make every kind of throw and the escapibility in the pocket to make plays off schedule.

Put simply, he brings a skill set to the Dolphins they haven’t had at quarterback since … maybe ever.”