Dolphins-Mark Gronowski Reunion Sparks Social Media Reaction

During the first weekend of preseason games, undrafted rookie quarterback Mark Gronowski tried out for the Indianapolis Colts. But by Sunday, he landed back with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins re-signed Gronowski just nine days after cutting him.

On Sunday evening, Miami fans responded on X to the quick change of heart on the young signal-caller.

“Not so fast,” wrote Sleeper Dolphins on X. “After releasing Mark Gronowski a week ago, the Dolphins are bringing him back.”

“Dolphins saw how bad [Quinn] Ewers and Cam [Miller] looked and said no sir Mark Gronowski we would like to take another look,” wrote on social media user.

Dolphins saw how bad Ewers and Cam looked and said no sir Mark Gronowski we would like to take another look https://t.co/IuGyAkfIU3 — R33D (@iReedifer) August 16, 2026

“Mark Gronowski instantly brought back after Quinn Ewers & Cam Miller performances against Commanders,” wrote another user with a laughing emoji.

Mark Gronowski instantly brought back after Quinn Ewers & Cam Miller Performances Against Commanders 😂 https://t.co/XTOZUwyICT — Tyler Tarabocchia (@iamtylertnt) August 16, 2026

“Mark Gronowski deserves an apology and a lifetime contract,” wrote a third X account.

“Honestly surprised Mark Gronowski didn’t beat out Quinn Ewers or Cam Miller for a QB Spot,” wrote De’Von Achane lover. “After last night, I’d say we should have kept him and saw how he performed during preseason.”

The former Iowa quarterback has spent just about the entire offseason with the Dolphins. He signed as an undrafted free agent on May 8 and was with the team until his early August release.

In one season at Iowa, Gronowski completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,741 yards. He averaged 6.6 yards per pass with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The quarterback also ran for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Dolphins Re-Sign Undrafted QB Mark Gronowski

The undrafted signal-caller was more of a running quarterback in college. That’s why he went unselected and is a long shot for a spot on a 53-man roster this month.

But Gronowski is an intriguing prospect because of his experience at South Dakota State. With the Jackrabbits, he won the FCS national championship twice. In both championship contests, he won MVP honors.

Over five seasons, Gronowski led South Dakota State to a 49-6 record.

He was a stellar passer at the school as well. He threw for 93 touchdowns versus only 20 interceptions while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

Gronowski wasn’t as stellar a passer at the FBS level, but the conservative Iowa offense could have been partially why. He also continued to be a great playmaker with the ball even at the higher level.

In 68 career college games, Gronowski averaged 4.5 yards per carry with 53 touchdowns.

Again, he’s a long shot for a roster spot. But it’s probably worth seeing what Gronowski can do in a game setting.

Quinn Ewers Dealing With Groin Injury: Report

Social media users joked that the Dolphins were bringing back Gronowski because of the disappointing performances from Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller on Friday. But an injury to Ewers appeared to be the main reason why Miami wanted Gronowski back.

“Per a source, the Dolphins brought back QB Mark Gronowski in part because Quinn Ewers injured his groin early in Friday’s game,” wrote The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson on Sunday. “Ewers played through it but could miss a few days or a week with the injury.”

The groin injury could also explain why Ewers struggled versus the Washington Commanders in the preseason opener. Ewers completed only one of eight passes and threw an interception.

The Dolphins will face the New York Giants on Saturday, August 22 in their next preseason game. It sounds like Ewers might still have to be injured for Gronowski to have a chance to play.