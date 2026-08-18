Dolphins Cut Ties With 13-Sack Defender After Preseason Game

The Miami Dolphins roster features a lot of unpredictability, particularly toward the back end of the roster.

This offseason, the Dolphins added 13 players during the 2026 NFL Draft, and after undergoing a youth movement, became a roster that is primarily composed of young talent.

Whether that strategy works out for Miami in 2026 and beyond remains to be seen. However, as evidenced by their first preseason action in which the team lost 20-7 against the Washington Commanders, depth remains an issue. In all likelihood, not all of Miami’s young players will work out. One such case is an intriguing linebacker the Dolphins added after the draft, who the team just waived.

Miami Dolphins Cut Ties With Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins announced via X: “Roster Moves | We have signed edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and waived/injured edge Mason Reiger.”

Reiger signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He was seen as one of the top undrafted free agents in this year’s class.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had projected him as a fifth-round talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, as he wrote:

“Reiger is a tall, linear edge rusher with a slender frame. He doesn’t look like a pro pre-snap, but he certainly plays like one after the snap. He lacks the size/anchor to consistently set the edge and can be controlled when tackles latch on, but he’s unusually talented to work off contact for quick wins at the point of attack. He’s a short-striding rusher who takes similar tracks at similar speeds and is more pressure-creator than sack-finisher at this time. However, altering his approach (tempo and angles) and adding a better inside counter could create a bump in his sack production. Reiger needs more mass and refinement but could become a good rotational odd-front edge in time.”

At the time of his signing, DolphinsTalk’s Julian Dieni wrote: “Mason Reiger, an EDGE rusher out of Wisconsin, hit the ground running after his senior year. He dominated the 2026 Shrine Bowl practices and went on to win defensive MVP of the game. He has a powerful frame but lacks ideal pass-rush moves, likely contributing to his undrafted status. Miami has already taken 2 edge rushers, but with Trey Moore a hybrid player, Reiger has a shot at making the roster. The Dolphins were very interested in him prior to the draft, so it was no surprise he was one of the first announced UDFA signings across the entire league.”

Mason Reiger Waived

It is a bit surprising to see Miami cut ties with Reiger, although perhaps his injury is severe. Due to him being waived with an injured designation, the Dolphins would retain Reiger’s rights if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire. In that case, Reiger would land on injured reserve.

Unfortunately for the linebacker, who totaled 13 sacks during his college career at Wisconsin and Louisville, injuries are nothing new to his young career. A to Z Sports’ Kyle Crabbs wrote of Reiger’s injury history: “Injuries have been a part of the puzzle for Reiger going back to his college days. There’s also a good chance they were of the reason why he ultimately went undrafted in April. Reiger was an All-Star circuit standout who fell through the cracks in the draft.

Reiger redshirted his 2024 season at Louisville as a result of a knee injury. He needed a surgery that required a bone graft in his knee to recover. His current ailment is undisclosed”

Hopefully Reiger can get his career back on track, whether on a new team via the waiver wire, or with the Dolphins in 2027.