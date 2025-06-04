ESPN Insider Says Trade Talks Still Alive Between Dolphins and Steelers

The trade talks between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers are still very much alive, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. It was only a day or so ago that Schefter said that talks between the two teams involving tight end Jonnu Smith were off, but following an injury, those discussions are apparently alive again.

Tight end Donald Parham, Jr. signed a one-year contract with the Steelers this offseason, and he went down with a nasty injury on Tuesday that is likely to end his season before it started.

“Sources: Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn Achilles during today’s OTAs that now is likely to end his 2025 season. A brutal injury,” Schefter tweeted.

While Parham wasn’t expected to be the next Antonio Gates, this is still a blow to the Steelers’ depth at the position. Pat Freiermuth is the incumbent starter, but tight end has become such an important offensive position over the years that it’s much better to have two viable options.

So, according to Schefter, the trade talks between the Dolphins and Steelers are still ongoing.

Schefter tweets: “Back in it: the Steelers renewed conversations today with Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, who is seeking a new contract. The trade between the Steelers and Dolphins is still alive, per source.”

Freiermuth is one of the lower-ranked tight ends

While Pro Football Focus’ data isn’t 100% accurate, it is often a good indicator. And PFF thinks much more of Smith than they do of Freiermuth. Freiermuth has put up some good numbers in his Steelers’ career, but PFF has him towards the bottom one-third of the NFL.

John Kosko of PFF ranks him at No. 22 heading into the 2025 season.

“Freiermuth had a nice bounce-back season in 2024, logging a career-high 68 catches and seven touchdowns,” Kosko writes. “He also dropped five passes and fumbled three times while breaking just six tackles. His 70.0 PFF receiving grade was good, but with uncertainty in the Steelers’ quarterback room, his production might take another hit in 2025.”

In short, Smith would probably be a better option. PFF ranks Smith at No. 12 amongst NFL tight ends.

“After moving around the NFL over the past five years, Smith found a home in Miami in 2024,” Kosko continues. “He posted a career-high 84.0 PFF receiving grade and caught a career-high 88 passes for 886 yards and eight touchdowns. If the Dolphins can avoid the injury bug in 2025, Smith should enjoy another top-tier season.”

Steelers’ tight-end depth is extremely thin

After Freiermuth, there isn’t much left at the position on the Steelers’ current roster. With Parham out, that leaves Darnell Washington and J.J. Galbreath.

Washington is entering his third NFL season and caught 19 balls for 200 yards and a touchdown last year. Meanwhile, Galbreath is a undrafted rookie free agent from the University of South Dakota. So, it’s not unreasonable to think that the Steelers would like to beef up the position.

In four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Parham was decent in spot duty. Last season, he caught 27 balls for 285 yards and four touchdowns. That could have been something to build off of, but his injury now leaves the cupboard pretty bare in Pittsburgh outside of Freiermuth.

It should also be noted that the Steelers have much bigger problems than their tight end situation. They still need to figure out who is going to, you know, play quarterback. It’s widely known that they are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, but if for some reason that falls through, tight end will be the least of their worries.