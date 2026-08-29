Miami Dolphins Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Week 1

The Miami Dolphins’ defense was ranked the worst in the league by USA Today. The team lost all of its preseason games. 20-7 against the Washington Commanders, 26-3 against the New York Giants and 17-12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We are not where we need to be,” head coach Jeff Hafley kept repeating after the games.

“With the depth chart primarily topped by first- or second-year players alongside free-agent also-rans, expect plenty of turbulence,” USA Today reported and on Saturday the franchise made 12 roster moves.

Miami waived 12 players as part of the league-wide cutdown to 53 men. Every NFL club faces the same deadline. Rosters must be reduced to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Seven of Saturday’s 12 cuts came on defense, the exact unit under the most scrutiny.

Hafley took over in January after Miami fired Mike McDaniel. He spent the previous two seasons as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. This preseason marked his first roster cutdown as an NFL head coach.

Notable Players That Got the Axe

Cornerback Alex Austin carried the most NFL experience among Saturday’s cuts. He appeared in 29 games across three seasons with the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots. Austin recorded an interception and eight passes defensed in that stretch.

He also played in three playoff games with the Patriots last season. The Buffalo Bills drafted him in the seventh round back in 2023.

Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. was the only cut player with a Dolphins résumé. He caught six passes for 139 yards and a touchdown last season. Wease spent part of 2025 on the practice squad before Miami promoted him in December.

Running back Donovan Edwards brought the strongest college pedigree to camp. He rushed for 2,251 yards and 19 touchdowns at Michigan. He also caught 86 passes for 797 yards there. Edwards signed with Miami in January after stints with the New York Jets and Washington.

Safety Louis Moore arrived with a championship on his résumé. He helped Indiana win the program’s first national title last season. Moore earned AP second-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. had barely settled in before he took the field. He signed with Miami on Aug. 21 and met Hafley the next morning. Hours later, he played most of the second half against the Giants.

Running back Coleman Bennett signed with Miami just three days before the cutdown.

Edge rusher Seth Coleman-Lyles put up heavy numbers at Illinois. He recorded 15.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss over six seasons.

Other Players Waived by Miami Dolphins

The other five cuts carry lighter NFL résumés. Tackle Kevin Cline, tight end Ethan Conner and defensive lineman Alex Huntley all entered the league as undrafted rookies. Defensive lineman Cam Rice and linebacker Jaheim Thomas round out the group.

None of the 12 will become free agents right away. Players with more than one accrued NFL season must first clear waivers. Any of the other 31 teams can submit a claim and inherit the contract. Unclaimed players revert to free agency by Monday.

The moves push Miami closer to the 53-man limit. More cuts are expected to follow before Sunday’s deadline. The Dolphins open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.