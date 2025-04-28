Three Potential Trade Destinations for Dolphins All-Pro

The Miami Dolphins didn’t address their cornerback needs early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only that, they still have cornerback Jalen Ramsey on their roster, and it’s been well known for some time that the team would like to unload him. Ramsey signed a three-year, $72.3 million extension in September of 2024 and apparently both sides are content to part ways.

Zach Bachar of Bleacher Report names three teams that could be a possible trade destination for the 30-year old.

The Falcons could be the most likely trade partner

Atlanta Falcons

“The Falcons’ playoff drought is tied for the second-longest in the NFL, as their last postseason appearance occurred during their 2017 campaign,” Bachar writes.

“With Michael Penix Jr. expected to enter the 2025 season as a full-time starter, Atlanta will be hoping that it can compete in the NFC South.

“Adding a battle-tested veteran such as Ramsey, who has 10 games of playoff experience under his belt, could provide a boost to the Falcons’ secondary.

“CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones previously reported that Atlanta is among the teams that should have “some level of interest” in the corner “if the price is right.”

Two other teams could be in the mix too

Detroit Lions

“Detroit clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and entered the playoffs with a 15-2 record last season, but suffered a disappointing 45-31 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders in the divisional round,” Bachar continues.

“Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels thrived through the air, finishing 22-of-31 for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

“The Lions’ coverage was inconsistent in 2024, owning the NFL’s third-worst pass defense. While that can be partially attributed to Detroit taking early leads and forcing opposing offenses to become one-dimensional, the team could still be a possible suitor for Ramsey.”

Los Angeles Rams

“A reunion with Los Angeles could be in the cards for Ramsey, as he played 57 games for the team from 2019-2022,” Bachar writes. “He won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021 season.”

“Los Angeles didn’t select any cornerbacks or wide receivers in the 2025 draft and could be on the hunt for a veteran contributor instead.

“Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay didn’t rule out trading for Ramsey when speaking to reporters prior to the draft.”

Ramsey was last voted as an All-Pro in 2021 and has made that team three times in his career. That’s not a joke, All-Pro is “you are one of he best two players at your position in the entire NFL.” The Pro Bowl doesn’t carry nearly the weight it used to for a variety of reasons, but All-Pro can’t be argued with.

The Pro Bowl was already on shaky ground years ago when so many stars simply opted not to play, allowing other, less-deserving players to make the trip to Hawaii. Then, they moved the Pro Bowl up to the week ahead of the Super Bowl, meaning anyone that was playing in the Super Bowl would absolutely not be attending the all-star game a week before the biggest game of their lives. So, while the Pro Bowl is really just whatever at this point, if you make All-Pro that’s extremely high praise. Ramsey’s age and contract mean he won’t be easy to move, but even if it doesn’t happen for months, some team will eventually bite.