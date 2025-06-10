Miami Dolphins’ Head Coach Responds to Players Missing Minicamp

The Miami Dolphins opened mandatory minicamps today and there were a couple of notable players absent. It’s not surprising that cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t show up as the team has been trying to trade him for a couple of months now. It’s also not entirely shocking that tight end Jonnu Smith was marked absent. Smith has been looking for more money after a career year in 2024, and there was plenty of smoke involving a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins’ snarky head coach Mike McDaniel clearly wanted to talk to the media today about anything other than these absences.

“Let’s start it off with questions that I can’t nor don’t want to answer,” McDaniel began. “First and foremost, what doesn’t have to do with today? Go.”

Dolphins fans can complain about McDaniel’s win-loss record, but they can’t say his dry humor isn’t entertaining. He knew full well that he’d be peppered with questions about Ramsey and Smith.

“Business is business,” McDaniel continued. “The opportunity that business does provide in the offseason is a rep to the team about handling noise. What do I define noise as? Noise is things that don’t have to do with what actually you’re there to do and you should be focused on doing because you’ll be held accountable to do. … It’s about not really caring about all things other than what we’re here to do today, which is mandatory minicamp practice 1.”

Smith’s agent Drew Rosenhaus went on his weekly segment on WSVN-7 in Miami on Sunday evening and talked about his client’s situation and whether or not he’d show up to mandatory minicamp today.

“A lot has been written and said about Jonnu,” Rosenhaus said. “Right now, Jonnu’s situation is fluid and we are talking with the Dolphins. That’s all I can say right now.”

Smith can’t afford the fines the way Ramsey can

Of course, when a player doesn’t show up for a mandatory team activity, they get fined. While Ramsey probably wouldn’t even notice the fine money missing from a checking account he never uses, Smith just might have to double check his banking app before making a trip to Home Depot.

An NFL player is fined $17,462 for a first absence during minicamp, $34,925 for a second and $52,381 for a third. Of course, teams can also waive fines if they are in a good mood.

McDaniel did say that Ramsey was an excused absence, so maybe he won’t be incurring fines.

“That’s something that we’ve been in communication with, and I don’t need to get into personal matters,” McDaniel said. “I’m not into hiding anything. It’s just not about today.”

It would make plenty of sense if the Dolphins and Ramsey agreed that he should just stay home. Risking any type of injury at the team’s facility would be awful for both parties involved. It would affect his ability to be traded and the team would be on the hook for the remainder of his salary. No one wants that.

What’s the status of these players?

McDaniel was asked if he’s surprised that it’s taken this long to move Ramsey. He’s a former All Pro, but he’s also 30-years old and pricey.

“I don’t give a sh– about what I feel,” McDaniel responded. “I don’t even really go down that road about how do I feel about it. My job is to react and control my controllables, and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately.”

McDaniel is clearly not in the mood to discuss these situations. Ramsey’s absence is understandable and McDaniel probably was aware that Smith wouldn’t show up. About a week ago, Rosenhaus acknowledged Smith’s contract issues, but stated that he really wants to work this out with the Dolphins and stay in Miami.

“Here’s what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami,” Rosenhaus said. “That’s his first choice. This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphins tight end. He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team’s single Pro Bowl player. He’s an incredibly valuable part of this team.”

Regardless of the actual status of these players with the Dolphins, McDaniel clearly doesn’t want to discuss it.