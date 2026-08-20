Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes It and Who Gets Cut

The Miami Dolphins are entering a key stretch of the preseason with a young roster under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. Miami selected 13 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving several young players an opportunity to compete for roster spots.

The preseason opener offered the coaching staff its first extended look at many of those players in game action. Several position groups remain unsettled, while some players have started to strengthen their cases.

Miami will now have more chances to evaluate the roster during its joint practices and preseason matchup with the New York Giants. With those opportunities ahead, Dolphins journalist Joe Schad has provided an early look at how the 53-man roster could take shape.

Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection After One Preseason Game

Miami Dolphins journalist Joe Schad posted on X, “Miami Dolphins 53-man roster projection after one preseason game,” providing an early look at how the team’s 53-man roster could take shape.

Quarterback (2): Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers

Willis remains the clear starter in this projection after the preseason opener. Ewers is projected to stay as the backup despite his struggles during training camp. Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski are outside the current projection.

Running Back (3): De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

Achane remains the centerpiece of the backfield, with Wright and Gordon projected to join him. Donovan Edwards and Carlos Washington Jr. are among those competing for the remaining opportunities.

Wide Receiver (6): Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman, Jalen Tolbert, Tahj Washington

Douglas has strengthened his case after making an impressive one-handed reception in the preseason opener. Chris Bell’s return to practice has also added another important player to the competition. Jalen Reagor, Terrace Marshall, Theo Wease, AJ Henning, Donaven McCulley and Tutu Atwell are outside the projection.

Tight End (4): Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims, Seydou Traore

Dulcich, Kacmarek, Sims and Traore are projected to make the team. Cole Turner and Jeremiah Franklin remain outside the current group.

Offensive Line (9): Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Austin Jackson, Caedan Wallace, Andrew Meyer, Charlie Heck, DJ Campbell

The offensive line remains an important area to watch. The starting group showed promise in the preseason opener, but Miami’s pass protection has faced challenges. The remaining preseason games could influence the final decisions.

Defensive Line/Edge Rusher (10): Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Trey Moore, Zeek Biggers, Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, David Ojabo, Jordan Phillips, Cameron Goode, Matthew Butler

Miami has a large group competing for defensive line and edge spots. Robinson and Uche are among the key players, while younger players such as Moore and Biggers continue to compete for roles.

Inside Linebacker (6): Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay, Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, Ronnie Harrison

Brooks remains one of the main pieces of the linebacker group. Rodriguez has also shown promise during preseason action and is projected to make the roster alongside Dodson, Gay, Louis and Harrison.

Cornerback (6): JuJu Brents, Chris Johnson, Jason Marshall Jr., Marco Wilson, Ethan Bonner, Alex Austin

Chris Johnson remains in the projected group as Miami evaluates its young secondary. Storm Duck and Darrell Baker are projected for the PUP list, while Nick McCloud, Miles Battle, A.J. Green and Ahmari Harvey are outside the projection.

Safety (4): Dante Trader, Lonnie Johnson, Zayne Anderson, Michael Taaffe

Trader, Lonnie Johnson, Anderson and Taaffe are projected to make the roster. Louis Moore and Major Burns remain outside the current projection.

Specialists (3): Riley Patterson, Bradley Pinion, Tucker Addington

Patterson, Pinion and Addington complete the projected 53-man roster.

Miami Dolphins Continue Evaluating Key Position Battles

The projection remains fluid as Miami prepares for its joint practices with the New York Giants. The sessions provide another opportunity for players on the roster bubble to improve their chances.

DolphinsWire’s Mike Masala highlighted several developments from Thursday’s practice. Willis threw touchdown passes to Jalen Reagor, Donaven McCulley and Terrace Marshall Jr. in one-on-one work, while Achane broke away for a long touchdown run.

Rodriguez also made an impact by intercepting Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Trey Moore picked off Jameis Winston, while Uche recorded a sack.

The offensive line, however, faced pressure from the Giants’ defensive front. Malik Willis and Cam Miller were put under pressure during 11-on-11 work, while Austin Jackson struggled against Brian Burns. Tyrel Dodson left practice early, and James Ester was helped from the field after an injury.

Miami is also continuing to examine players outside the current roster. According to Dolphinstalk’s Mike Oliva, the Dolphins worked out quarterbacks Kyron Drones and Chandler Rogers, wide receivers Brenden Rice and A.T. Perry, and linebackers Stephen Dix and Antonio Grier.

With another preseason game against the Giants ahead, the Dolphins still have time to adjust their roster. The current 53-man projection provides a snapshot of where the position battles stand after one preseason game.