Dolphins Insider Grades Their First Three Draft Picks

Here comes some more Miami Dolphins draft grades! There are tons of folks out there looking into the future on NFL teams’ drafts and that’s because it’s fun. No one knows if any of these guys can play, but it’s highly entertaining to read the grades.

Mike Oliva from Dolphins Talk has thrown his hat into the ring to offer his take on what some consider to be a very positive draft for the ‘Phins.

The full list of Dolphins draft picks is right here, but Oliva breaks down their top three selections, which are from the first, second and fifth rounds (they didn’t have a third or a fourth following a trade up).

Round 1, Pick #13: DT- Kenneth Grant: B

“I know there is a wide range of opinions about this pick (not from Dolphins fans but from non-Dolphins fans who have no dog in the fight),” Oliva writes. “Grant is exactly what Miami needed, given Miami’s lack of quality on the defensive line heading into the draft. Grant is a physical freak at 6’4″ and 331 lbs who is super athletic for his size. He is a high-character guy off the field, which Miami also needs to add to their locker room to help change the culture.

“I know there is a debate about taking a nose tackle this high in Round 1, as this is a position that, in some ways, is being phased out of the game, as Warren Sharpe’s team has stated numerous times. While that is not necessarily wrong, the Grant pick makes a lot of sense for this Dolphins team at this moment in time, which needed defensive line help and some toughness. I believe Grant is a high-floor/high-ceiling guy, and I would be stunned if he is a bust.”

Round 2, Pick #37: G/T- Jonah Savaiinaea: B

“This grade has less to do with the player and more to do with the trade,” Oliva says. “If Miami took Savaiinaea at pick 48, where they were picking in Round 2, then this is an A+ pick. But what they gave up in the trade was a 3rd rounder (Pick #98) and a 4th (Pick #135), so you must factor that in. Anyone who doesn’t is being disengenuous and is a bad-faith actor.

“The player, Savaiinaea, looks to be fantastic and will be a plug-n-play guard day one, and will be an upgrade over Liam Eichenberg.

“But when you give up what Miami gave up, there are things you have to factor in.

“a) Savaiinaea cannot wait until year 3 or 4 to figure out the NFL game, like Austin Jackson did. If Savaiinaea comes out of the gate slow and has growing pains that last a year or two, this is a bad trade.

“b) Tate Ratledge, who plays guard, was picked at #57 in Round 2. Miami could have stayed at pick #48, just taken Ratledge, and held onto their picks in Rounds 3 and 4. If that is the case, then this is a bad trade.

“c) Even if Savaiinaea is a good, solid player, if Ratledge is a superstar who will go to Pro Bowls and be named All-Pro, then this is a bad trade.

“So, needless to say, Savaiinaea is under a lot of pressure now. He must show the world he is worth what Miami gave up to get him.

“Did he ask for that? NO!

“But that is his reality.”

Oliva has a point, a three and a four are a lot to give up to move from 48 to 37. If Savaiinaea is a hit, then those two picks won’t matter. If he struggles, people will most likely be scratching their heads.

Round 5, Pick #143: DT- Jordan Phillips: A+

“Miami’s best overall pick in this draft when you factor in the round they got him and what he brings to the table,” Oliva continues. “Phillips is 6’2″ and 312 lbs and one strong SOB. He isn’t going to give you much in the way of a pass rush, but as a nose tackle/defensive tackle, who the hell cares? I don’t want those guys to get sacks, I want those guys to tie up blockers, and stuff the run. Many thought Phillips would go in late Round 3 or in Round 4. He fell to Miami in Round 5, and as value alone, that makes that pick a home run. Then you factor in that Miami’s defensive line is still a mess (even after drafting Grant on day one of the draft), Phillips gives Miami (hopefully) some quality depth, as I think there is a strong chance Phillips will push Benito Jones as the primary backup as an interior defensive lineman.”