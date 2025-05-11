New Miami Dolphins QB Speaks, Excited for Opportunity

The Miami Dolphins held their first rookie minicamp practices on Friday and seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers got his first taste of the NFL. The No. 231 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft from the University of Texas is excited to launch his journey to a professional roster.

“Just take advantage of every opportunity because there’s a lot of guys out there right now, and everyone’s fighting for the same job, and we’re all competitive, but it’s cool at the same time,” Ewers said. “At the end of the day, some of these guys are gonna end up being teammates with us but you gotta earn the job and earn the trust of those guys as well. So it’s been cool.”

Ewers is expected to start the season as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.

Ewers not overly discouraged by draft slide

Ewers was under the impression he’d go somewhere in the middle rounds, so he was probably pretty disappointed when he slipped all the way to round seven.

“I didn’t expect to fall as low as I did, but circumstances being it is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity as everybody else does, and I’m beyond thankful for that,” Ewers said. “And I just want to go in there and play my game at the end of the day and learn and develop as a quarterback.”

“I’m continuing on the journey of my career,” Ewers continued. “It’s been exciting. It’s been a dream come true for me since I was a little kid, since I picked up a football I always wanted to play in the NFL. It’s not a better place to begin the journey.”

Expert pre-draft analysis on Ewers

Reading the expert analysis on Ewers heading into the NFL Draft, one would think there is a lot of upside to Ewers at the next level.

“Ewers’ arm talent and game flashes are enticing, but he hasn’t learned to play the game with a high enough level of consistency,” wrote Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “The tape of road wins over Alabama and Michigan over the last two seasons showed the clearest picture of Ewers’ ceiling. He spins it with a sudden release and good touch over the first two levels and makes it look easy when he finds a rhythm. He won a high percentage of his career starts but struggled to put points on the board in most big games in 2024. Ewers rarely operates as a smooth, full-field reader. He often predetermines his target and throws into coverage instead of taking what the defense is offering. A lack of escapability will require him to process quickly enough to stay ahead of NFL blitz packages. The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms.”

Dave Richard of CBS Sports notes that there has been a lot of hype around Ewers for several years now going back to high school.

“By the time he started as a sophomore, word was already out on just how talented Ewers was,” Richard wrote. “But a core injury sidelined him for six games as a junior, and Ewers finished in sixth place in the 2021 Elite 11 competition during his offseason. None of that mattered — he was deemed the No. 1 overall prospect by 247Sports and could punch his ticket to any school he wanted.

“As such, Ewers skipped his senior season of high school, reclassified as part of the class of 2021 and enrolled in college to take advantage of lucrative Name, Image and Likeness deals, including some reportedly worth $1.5 million, an unheard of number for players who hadn’t played any college ball.”

While there were reports that Ewers was determined to either stay at Texas or go to the NFL, the fact that another school reportedly offered him $8 million to transfer didn’t matter to him. However, one has to wonder if he’d have changed his mind if he knew he’d be a seventh-round pick.