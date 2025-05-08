Miami Dolphins Release Five-Year Starter

It’s that time of year again when the post-draft OTA’s yield a thinning of the herd of sorts in the NFL. And, the Miami Dolphins are no different, waiving several players today, including cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr., defensive tackle Neil Farrell and offensive lineman Chase Hines. The team also released long-snapper Blake Ferguson.

The move leaves the Dolphins with 78 players on their roster, but that doesn’t count the potential signings of undrafted rookie free agents.

Dolphins lose their long snapper

Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated takes a closer look at the loss of Ferguson.

“The most significant news here was the move with Ferguson, who had been the team’s long-snapper for five-plus seasons before he was placed on the Non-Football Injury list early last season,” Poupart writes.

“Ferguson never returned last season and no details ever emerged about what caused him to be placed on NFI.

“Ferguson joined the Dolphins as a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. His brother Reid is the longtime long-snapper for the Buffalo Bills.

“With Ferguson have a cap number of a little more than $1.1 million in 2025, there won’t be a significant cap savings involved with this move. And perhaps we should have seen it coming with the Dolphins reportedly agreeing to terms with long-snapper Kneeland Hibbett from Alabama as a rookie free agent.”

A look at the other roster casualties

Poupart says that Cooper, Farrell and Hines were really fighting just to make the roster. It’s not impossible for the Dolphins to bring them back at some point if they don’t catch on with another team.

“The move with Cooper is interesting, though, considering the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason” Poupart continues.

“Farrell was one of only four defensive linemen on the roster this offseason, but the Dolphins took three players at his position in the draft, starting with first-round pick Kenneth Grant followed by Jordan Phillips on Round 5 and Zeek Biggers in Round 7.

“Hines spent the past two seasons on the Dolphins practice squad. He never appeared in a regular season game, though he was elevated to the game-day roster one time in 2023.”

Josh Houtz of Phinsider.com offers a little more background on the trio.