Someone Noticeably Absent from Dolphins WR Top QB List

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of holes to fill in an offseason following a lackluster 8-9 season in 2024. Sure, there were reasons for the uninspiring season, most notably the team’s quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, missing six games.

To add to any existing woes the Dolphins may have, they can certainly put wide receiver Tyreek Hill on that list. Hill walked off the field after a game last season, indicating that he doesn’t want any parts of this team.

And now, Hill thought it was a good idea to publicly list his top five quarterbacks in the NFL. A list that did not include his own quarterback with the Dolphins.

Hill’s top-five QBs

Fins Xtra on X posted Hill’s video with his opinion on who the best signal callers are in the league.

“Tyreek Hill names his top 5 QBs in the NFL (in no order):

➖ Lamar Jackson

➖ Josh Allen

➖ Patrick Mahomes

➖ Baker Mayfield

➖ Joe Burrow,” Fins Xtra tweeted.

This seems quite intentional; he didn’t make that video by accident.

Is Hill in or out on the Dolphins?

After Hill left the field on the Dolphins final game of the year, his words possibly spoke louder than his actions following the game.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career,” Hill told reporters. “I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family, whether that’s here or wherever the case may be. I’m (gonna) open that door for myself. … I’m out, bro.”

In January, agent Drew Rosenhaus did some damage control.

“We have top-risk doctors saying to Tyreek, ‘You need to get this operated on, you’re going to miss the season,'” Rosenhaus said. “Tyreek says to me and the Dolphins, ‘I’m not going to miss the season. I’m going to play, I want to be here for my team.’ The doctors all said it’s going to be painful. It could impact your entire career. If you don’t get it done now, you may not be able to fix it all the way. Tyreek said, hey, the heck with it. I’m a team guy. I’m going for it. This hampered him all year long. He deserves a lot of credit.

“Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone I’ve ever represented that was great was passionate. They cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It’s not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He’s very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he’s committed to this Dolphins football team. He had an excellent meeting with Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel. I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins. And I think he’s the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries. Tyreek Hill is not one of them.”

Hill has certainly put out enough mixed signals that that if the Dolphins aren’t trying to trade him, they should certainly be thinking about it.