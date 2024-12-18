Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Speaks Out on His Job Security

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel answered a question about his job security on December 18.

The NFL coaching rankings is a cruel business. That’s not news to Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who made his coaching debut in the league at 22 years old in 2005.

It’s the cruelness of the business that actually has McDaniel at ease as he approaches his first losing season as an NFL head coach. He explained as much when a reporter asked about his job security on December 18.

“I’m very comfortable with the realities within the professional that I chose,” McDaniel responded. “I think the alternative would be to feel entitled. I don’t take for granted getting the team prepared for this week’s opponent and this day and those opportunities.

“Ultimately, you know what it is when you sign up for it, and I’m not worried about that in the slightest. I think that would absolutely be selfish and something that, if I’m worried about that, then I’m definitely not worried about the things that I have to offer the players that are playing in a professional football game.”

McDaniel led the Dolphins to two winning seasons to begin his tenure with the team. But Miami had high expectations entering the 2024 season, and the Dolphins sit at 6-8 with three weeks remaining.

With that record, Miami’s playoff hopes are on life support.

The disappointing season has some NFL pundits wondering if Miami could make a head coaching change this offseason. As does the Dolphins’ recent history of dismissing head coaches.

Before hiring McDaniel, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores after a pair of winning seasons, including a 10-6 campaign in 2020.

Is Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel on the NFL Coaching Hot Seat?

December 18 was the first time McDaniel directly addressed his job security. But it’s been a discussion point in the media the past couple weeks.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested on December 11 that a McDaniel departure in Miami could be one of the “potential surprise” head coach firings of the upcoming offseason.

“This is outside speculation from people I’m talking to around the league, rather than anything that definitely will or should happen,” Graziano wrote. “But some have their eye on Miami and wonder whether there’s a change if things end badly this season, though Mike McDaniel did sign an extension in August.”

If the finish to the season matters in McDaniel’s job security, he’s not off to the best start. Since Graziano wrote that, the Dolphins lost to the Houston Texans 20-12. The defeat has nearly eliminated them from playoff contention in the AFC.

The Dolphins will end the season with three opponents holding sub-.500 records. But one of those opponents is the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. The other two will be road matchups likely to be in cold weather. The Dolphins will visit the Cleveland Browns during Week 17. Then, they will see the New York Jets on the road in the season finale.

Miami has lost 11 straight games that have taken place in temperatures below 40 degrees.

Dolphins Focused on San Francisco 49ers

If how the Dolphins’ end the season will impact McDaniel’s future, his focus is in the right place — on the team’s next opponent.

“We have enough to worry about with the San Francisco 49ers, and I don’t take that lightly and neither does our team, which is what I expected to walk into today,” McDaniel said as he continued to address his job security. “You never know, but I certainly was met with that type of focus and energy from the football team, which means the guys are who I thought they were, and that’s where our sole focus is.”

The Dolphins-49ers matchup is a showdown of two very disappointing 6-8 clubs. Both face long shot odds of making the postseason. The loser of the game, though, clinches a below .500-record for the 2024 season.