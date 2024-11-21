Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Goes Viral With Trash Talk Toward Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Head coach Mike McDaniel conveys a calm demeanor in front of the media during press conference. But as Miami Dolphins are likely aware, the coach takes it up a notch during games. That was certainly the case after one particularly instance in Week 12 where Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby jumped offsides.

Following the final snap of the third quarter, McDaniel made sure to rub salt in the wound after the Dolphins offense induced the 5-yard penalty from Crosby.

“Hey, we didn’t have a play called, Maxx,” McDaniel screamed in the All-Pro defender’s direction. “We didn’t have a play called, Maxx.

“We didn’t even have a play called! L-O-L.”

Twitter user and podcaster Bobby Shouse posted video of McDaniel yelling at Crosby on November 21. In the first five hours after the video went live on Shouse’s account, the post received roughly 250,000 views.

The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones tweeted the video as well on his account. Users have watched his video more than 60,000 times.

“Everyone was getting in Maxx Crosby’s head in the Dolphins-Raiders game,” Furones wrote as a caption to his post of the video.

“Mike McDaniel chirping to let him know they didn’t have a play called when they drew his neutral zone infraction at the end of the third quarter.”

The 5-yard Crosby penalty awarded the Dolphins a first-and-5 at the Raiders 35-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.

NFL Media React to Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel ‘Trolling’ Maxx Crosby

Furones was obviously a fan of the trash talk from McDaniel toward Crosby, who finished fourth in the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. Crosby has also made the Pro Bowl each of the past three years.

But he wasn’t the only pundit who seemingly found McDaniel’s late third quarter interaction with Crosby a little funny. CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin described McDaniel as trolling the Raiders defensive end.

“While that specific neutral-zone infraction call obviously wasn’t decisive, it did at least play a role in building Miami’s margin, and is an example of why teams should always try whatever they can, to gain a few extra yards. It just might work — even against one of the NFL’s best players,” wrote Dubin.

Media personality Nicky Smokess summarized the McDaniel trash talking video with, “this clip rocks” on X.

On the snap after Crosby’s infraction, the Dolphins committed a holding penalty. So, Miami faced first-and-15 once they ran another play. But the Dolphins overcame that foul and ended that drive with a touchdown.

Although the Raiders answered with a touchdown of their own, Las Vegas never pulled closer than 5 points again.

Social Media Users React to McDaniel’s Trash Talk

Interestingly, social media users who watched the viral video and commented about it on X weren’t as supportive of the coach’s trash talking as the media. Even though the Dolphins have won two consecutive games, tweeters were more focused on McDaniel’s 4-6 record this season.

“Coach more, troll less,” Felonious Nole wrote. “Until he can take that talented roster, and win with it, he needs to STFU with his 14yo lookin self.”

Although the Dolphins have made two playoff appearances with McDaniel as their head coach, they lost in the first round during both postseason trips.

“How about McDaniel defeats a strong team, then he can talk some smack ..” tweeted Mubarak Wani.

The four opponents Miami has beaten this season own a combined record of 12-30 through Week 11.

“Mike McDaniel has to be the most insufferable guy on the planet,” Ryan Sullivan wrote. “Just continues to lose yet acts like he’s got Belichick’s resume.”

The Dolphins will have a chance to extend their winning streak versus the New England Patriots in Week 12. The Dolphins already defeated the Patriots, who are 3-8 this season, during Week 5.