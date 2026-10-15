Ex-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Put on Notice: ‘Might Make a Move’

After being fired by the Miami Dolphins following the 2025 NFL season, Mike McDaniel became one of the most sought-after coaches available for a potential coordinator position.

While McDaniel also received interest for several head coaching vacancies around the NFL, the former Miami head coach decided to join the Los Angeles Chargers as their new offensive coordinator.

With Los Angeles, McDaniel would work under experienced head coach Jim Harbaugh and with Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert. McDaniel’s hiring immediately resulted in Super Bowl aspirations for the Chargers and MVP expectations for Herbert. Through five weeks, the Chargers are one of three NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins, that have not won a game this season.

As a result, McDaniel’s name has been listed at the top of one analyst’s hot seat for coaches around the league.

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Put on Notice Amid 2026 Struggles

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell released a list of players and coaches who were on the hot seat after their difficult starts to the 2026 season.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was at the top of the list for Barnwell, who wrote: “McDaniel has been insistent on running into heavy boxes with limited success; the Chargers have faced a numbers disadvantage in the run game 36.2% of the time per NFL Next Gen Stats, which is the fifth-worst rate in the league. It’s fine to run into loaded boxes if you trust your linemen to pull it off, but the Chargers are averaging 2.5 yards per carry and minus-0.32 EPA per play on those attempts while picking up first downs at the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL.

What has to be more concerning for coach Jim Harbaugh, though, is the regression of Herbert. Through five weeks, Herbert is last among qualifying passers in Total QBR (26.6). By several notable metrics, Herbert has completely collapsed as a passer.”

Mike McDaniel’s Future

Regarding McDaniel’s future with the Chargers and his potential replacement, Barnwell wrote: “There’s usually not much benefit to making an in-season change at offensive coordinator, given that the positional coaches were likely brought in by that coordinator and would just be running the same scheme if they were promoted to the playcalling role. The most experienced assistant on McDaniel’s staff is passing game specialist Adam Gase, which won’t inspire much hope among Chargers fans.

They do have Harbaugh, though, and there’s a clear line that the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles can’t cross. It’s one thing to field a disappointing run game or fail to live up to expectations, but the offense can’t break Herbert. If McDaniel can’t turn things around, and Herbert continues to struggle badly, the Chargers might make a move sooner rather than later.”

As Miami’s head coach, McDaniel led the team to the postseason twice and posted top-10 offenses in two out of four seasons. So far, he’s been unable to replicate that success with Los Angeles. If these struggles continue, Los Angeles may move on and promote another former Dolphins head coach in Adam Gase, which is not what anyone expected heading into the season.