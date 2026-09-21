Ex-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Put on Notice: “He’s Done. He’s Toast”

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins cut ties with head coach Mike McDaniel.

The team did so in surprising fashion as they waited a few days until the season concluded to make the decision. In fact, McDaniel was caught off guard by the decision as he had begun making plans for the 2026 season and even stated that he’d been involved in the decision-making during the general manager search.

With the Dolphins, McDaniel became known as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. He led the Dolphins to the postseason in his first two seasons as head coach, and despite failing to win a playoff game, his offenses in 2022 and 2023 were among the league’s best when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy.

Despite this, after two seasons without a playoff appearance, the Dolphins felt it was best to start over fresh and move on from McDaniel. The former Dolphins head coach immediately became among the most sought-after potential offensive coordinators available. Even though McDaniel was in consideration for several head coaching vacancies, he opted to join the Los Angeles Chargers and serve under Jim Harbaugh as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Unfortunately for Miami’s former head coach, things have gotten off to a rocky start, and now one analyst believes that McDaniel should lose offensive duties.

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Called Out

After the Los Angeles Chargers lost their second consecutive game in which they were favored, NFL analyst James Koh said on 97.1 The Fan, “When Ladd McConkey comes off, this becomes one of the worst offenses in the entire NFL. This is not as if Mike McDaniel is trying to navigate this offense with like a Tua Tagovailoa-level quarterback, no, you have a guy in Justin Herbert who has the talent level, who has the skill and ability to be potentially a top-five quarterback in this league. When you have that quarterback, I’m sorry, when Ladd McConkey gets off the field, your offense cannot just go into the absolute barrels of the NFL.”

Koh added, “Like you can’t be the worst NFL offense throwing the football when Ladd McConkey is not on the field. You gotta figure this out. We’re through two games now T-Mac, Mike McDaniel, he’s done, he’s toast. At this point, Jim Harbaugh needs to come in there, kick some doors down and say ‘we appreciate the service, you can install my offense now.’”

Mike McDaniel’s Chargers Tenure

As Koh referenced, the Los Angeles Chargers offense has not been up to par despite the talent level of quarterback Justin Herbert. While you could make the argument that installing a new offense takes time, McDaniel’s offense scored 42 points during his second game with the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, with the Chargers, McDaniel’s offense has totaled 14 points in back-to-back weeks. Miami’s offense in 2025 surpassed that figure in 13 out of 17 games despite the subpar play from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill missing most of the season with a dislocated knee injury.

McDaniel will now get set to face a familiar opponent as he will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. With the Dolphins, McDaniel went 2-7, including playoffs, against the Bills. He did win his last game against Buffalo in 2025 as running back De’Von Achane totaled over 230 total yards.