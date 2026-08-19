Dolphins Pushed to Trade Veteran to Mike McDaniel’s Chargers

The Miami Dolphins’ roster currently features plenty of competition for starting spots. There are very few players on the team who have their place as starters guaranteed when Week 1 rolls around.

Among those few, three stand out as they all received contract extensions and were described as pillars for the team by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Those three players are Jordyn Brooks, De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer. All three players are fresh off the best seasons of their careers, as Brooks and Brewer were selected to All-Pro teams while Achane earned his first Pro Bowl selection after producing the third-best season by a running back in franchise history.

However, their place with the team also means that some promising players who play the same position have practically no chance of seeing the field in a starting role, unless an injury occurs. For that reason, one analyst has floated the idea of trading a backup player to join former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami Dolphins Pushed to Trade Backup Center

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who is now the offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers, was recently dealt the bad news that his new center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely with an injury to his ACL. Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chargers in free agency, as Los Angeles struggled on the offensive line.

Due to the injury, A to Z Sports’ Kyle Crabbs believes Miami should find out if the Chargers are interested in reuniting Miami’s backup center Andrew Meyer with McDaniel in Los Angeles. Crabbs wrote:

“Is there any chance the Chargers would now be interested in Miami’s young center, Andrew Meyer, as an insurance policy? Meyer was one of the pet projects of the McDaniel regime…

Would they covet Meyer as an insurance policy? Any value would likely be a future late draft pick. Or perhaps a fringe 53-man roster player in a player-for-player swap. But given the Biadasz injury, it may be worth a phone call.”

Crabbs then added, “The alternative of a veteran add to serve as a backup center after 53-man roster cuts would likely offer little to no drop-off from where Meyer is currently at as a player. So if the Chargers were willing to give an asset, I’d certainly entertain it. This is all hypothetical. But it’s worth asking the question: are the Chargers interested in reuniting McDaniel with his old developmental project for some insurance? Miami should be finding out.”

Potential Reunion With Mike McDaniel

If Miami were to trade Meyer to the Chargers, not only would that represent a reunion with Mike McDaniel for Meyer, but it would also mean he’d be rejoining his former offensive line coach. Former Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry joined McDaniel’s offensive staff in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Meyer would not be the first Dolphins player to join McDaniel with the Chargers. Offensive lineman Cole Strange signed with the Chargers in free agency, after starting 14 games for the Dolphins last season. Pro Bowl fullback Alec Ingold also signed with the Chargers this offseason, after the Dolphins released him.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, this potential trade does not appear to be something that Meyer is demanding. Despite his role as a backup, Meyer said, “Being able to sit behind an All-Pro, it’s going to help me tremendously in the long run… I love where I’m at right now.”