Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has had a difficult first season as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator.

After being fired from the Dolphins following the 2025 season, McDaniel became one of the more sought-after potential offensive coordinators on the open market. After interviewing with several playoff hopefuls, McDaniel joined Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers as he was set to get paired up with Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers, who were coming off back-to-back trips to the postseason, had Super Bowl aspirations after McDaniel’s hiring; however, things have gone poorly, as the Chargers lost their first eight games of the season. In Week 10, McDaniel and the Chargers earned their first win of the season on Monday Night Football.

Now, the former Dolphins head coach has been given a clear message.

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Gets Clear Message After First Chargers Win

Chargers on SI’s Brennan Isham noted that despite their Monday Night Football win over the Baltimore Ravens, some members of the Chargers like McDaniel remain on the hot seat.

Isham wrote of McDaniel: “McDaniel might have one of the most uncomfortable positions on the coaching staff. The offense has struggled to produce consistently, and the lack of results has placed additional attention on his play calling. The showing he put on during primetime was impressive compared to other matchups nonetheless.

The biggest problem is that the team has talent available but has not consistently turned that talent into production. With questions surrounding the passing attack and offensive line, McDaniel needs to show that his system can work on the regular.”

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Nolan Furtado wrote: “McDaniel remains squarely on the hot seat and seems unlikely to survive beyond 2026. Herbert has clearly not meshed well with his fifth coordinator in seven seasons.”

Despite the win, the former Miami Dolphins head coach has led the worst offense in the NFL at 16 points per game. As Isham mentioned, the Chargers do have talent, but they have failed to succeed in McDaniel’s offensive system.

Miami Dolphins Offense

Without McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins have not fared much better. They are the third-worst scoring offense in the NFL this season and have failed to secure a win over the past three weeks despite some impressive performances out of their defense.

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins were able to adapt last season when Tua Tagovailoa’s quarterback play declined. The team shifted to a run-first offense, similar to what the Chargers did on Monday Night, with De’Von Achane putting together the best season of his career.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, while that appeared to be the plan for several weeks, the absence of Achane has resulted in Miami having to lean more on Ollie Gordon and an offensive line which has been up-and-down this season.

Of course, the main difference between Miami’s struggles and Los Angeles’ is the expectations coming into the season. The Dolphins drastically reduced their talent level this offseason, which led to lower expectations in 2026. The fact the two offenses are comparable is far from favorable for the former Miami head coach.