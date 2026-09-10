Mike Tomlin Didn’t Mince Words on Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Before Week 1

Former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting a new opportunity this season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite an up-and-down preseason with the Falcons, Tagovailoa was named the team’s starter for their regular season opener as Michael Penix Jr. was not deemed ready after suffering a late-season ACL tear in 2025.

As a result, Tagovailoa’s status as the team’s starter going forward is still in doubt. First up for the former Dolphins quarterback is a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ahead of that matchup, former Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin shared some harsh words about Tagovailoa.

Former Steelers Head Coach Has Harsh Words for Tua Tagovailoa

During the NBC Sports postgame show of the NFL Week 1 opener between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Mike Tomlin spoke of his former team’s matchup against Tagovailoa’s Falcons. Regarding Tagovailoa, Tomlin said, “His last visit to Pittsburgh didn’t go well. I was in the stadium that day. They lost. He got benched. I think it’s gonna be a good day for Mike McCarthy & the Steelers.”

After that game, Tagovailoa would not play again for the Miami Dolphins as he was demoted to emergency third-string quarterback behind Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson.

Last season, the Dolphins arrived at that matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers having won five out of their last six games despite Tagovailoa’s declining performances. With the team’s playoff chances hanging by a thread, they would be eliminated with a loss. Unfortunately for the Dolphins and Tagovailoa, they scored only three points in the first three quarters as they were blown out by the Mike Tomlin-led Steelers.

Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke out against Tagovailoa after the game and demanded better quarterback play. Despite the quarterback having over $54 million in guaranteed money in 2025, that Monday Night Football performance in Pittsburgh sealed his fate with the Dolphins as he was released in the offseason.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

While last season’s game also carried postseason implications for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa will now have another game against the Steelers with massive stakes.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Tagovailoa might be cut if he is eventually benched in Atlanta. Florio wrote: “He (Tagovailoa) essentially won the job by default, prevailing in a competition for which the other primary contender has yet to be able to truly compete. It seems to be a given that, once Michael Penix Jr. believes he’s able to play and, more importantly, to protect himself and his surgically-repaired knee while playing, Penix will take over.

For now, Tua has a chance to fend off a benching. If he can’t, he may not be able to fend off a termination.

There is, we’re told, a “strong possibility” Tua will be released if/when he’s replaced. The chance of that happening will increase if he eventually yields not to Penix but to veteran Cooper Rush, who has 16 NFL starts under his belt.”

If Mike Tomlin’s prediction comes true, Tagovailoa’s time in Atlanta may be cut short.