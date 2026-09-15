Former Dolphins All-Pro Suffers Injury in Debut With New Team

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with most of their high-priced veterans.

On Sunday, that was on full display as the Dolphins started a young, inexperienced team against the Las Vegas Raiders. While its young core definitely showed some promising signs, there were still too many hiccups which contributed to the Week 1 loss.

Perhaps the Dolphins having a few more veterans would have helped the team secure a win in their regular-season opener. Unfortunately for some of those veteran players who departed the Dolphins this offseason, things did not turn out better as one of them suffered an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks.

Former Miami Dolphins Safety Suffers Injury in Debut With New York Jets

Former Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded to the New York Jets this offseason in exchange for a late-round pick, was forced to leave his Jets debut as he suffered a groin injury six snaps into the season.

Jordan Schultz posted on X: “Sources: #Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s win over the Titans, is expected to miss 2–3 weeks.

Fitzpatrick was a major addition to the defense this offseason but played just six snaps on Sunday.”

Fitzpatrick is a big loss for the Jets early in the season. After being traded from Miami, Fitzpatrick signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Jets.

Previously, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart ranked Fitzpatrick as the starter from last year’s team that the Dolphins would miss the most. Poupart wrote: “Given his age, his desire for a new contract and his recent comments about how he asked out in 2019 because he wanted no part of a rebuilding project, trading Fitzpatrick was a no-brainer this offseason, even if the return was paltry. But the Dolphins certainly could use him in a safety group with not one established player.”

Miami Dolphins Secondary

Despite Fitzpatrick still playing at a strong level in the 2025 season with the Dolphins, he is no longer in the prime of his career. At his best, Fitzpatrick was an All-Pro safety with elite range. Last year with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick was at his best when playing as the team’s nickel cornerback. Additionally, injuries have begun to take a toll on Fitzpatrick’s availability. After this latest injury, the former Pro Bowl safety is now set to miss multiple games in three of the last four seasons. Fitzpatrick did not play in any of Miami’s last three games last season.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, that position struggled in his absence. Rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson started as the team’s nickel cornerback, despite only learning to play that position this offseason. Johnson was beaten twice for touchdowns during Week 1.

Meanwhile, Miami’s safeties room performed better than expected. Rookie Michael Taafe and second-year player Dante Trader Jr. registered interceptions during the season opener, while veteran Zayne Anderson broke up a couple of pass attempts. Last season, Fitzpatrick totaled only one interception with the Dolphins in 14 games.