Unlikely Dolphins Pass-Catcher Emerging as Potential Top Target for Malik Willis

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, it remains unclear who the pass-catching weapons will be for the Miami Dolphins.

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Additionally, the team opted not to re-sign starting tight end Darren Waller.

Instead of signing one or two players as direct replacements, Miami adopted a different approach. The team signed a large number of veteran free agents to cheap one-year contracts and added five pass-catchers in the 2026 NFL Draft after the second round.

Now, with OTAs and minicamp underway, the team is beginning to get a clearer picture of who could emerge as its top target for new Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. And so far, the answer appears to be surprising.

Miami Dolphins Tight End Emerging as Top Target

During OTAs, Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly noted that tight end Greg Dulcich appeared to be Malik Willis’ No. 1 target.

Regarding his connection with Malik Willis, Dulcich said, “We played at the Senior Bowl together. We had that little connection which was cool, and when you got a great quarterback like Malik, he does a good job of learning everyone’s tendencies really quickly. He knows how you’re going to run a route just because he’s got great football IQ and he’s a great player.”

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon wrote about Dulcich potentially emerging as a potential top target:

“As a former walk-on at UCLA, Greg Dulcich knows about biding his time, making the most of his chances when he gets them and believing in himself regardless of the situation.

His time at UCLA equated to a third-round selection with the Denver Broncos in 2022, but the going’s hardly been easy since Dulcich joined the NFL ranks.

Perhaps a similar road is winding in front of him, as he’s dealt with injuries, an array of uniforms and might well have found himself finally able to fulfill his potential as a top target tight end.”

Greg Dulcich’s Dolphins Tenure

Dulcich was a bright spot on what turned out to be a disappointing 2025 season for the Miami Dolphins. He spent time on Miami’s practice squad, before ending the season as a reliable target for both Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers.

Dulcich totaled 40 or more receiving yards in four of the last five games of the season. He finished the season with 26 receptions for 335 receiving yards and one touchdown. As a result, Dulcich was named one of the top 150 free agents this offseason by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who wrote:

“Dulcich was waived by the Giants on cutdown day. He signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad and was activated in Week 8. Among tight ends with at least 100 routes, he finished second in yards per route behind only the Bills’ Dalton Kincaid. Dulcich has vertical speed and is aggressive and physical after the catch, particularly on screens.

Miami re-signed Dulcich on a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason. If he does end up as Willis’ number No.1 target, that contract would be a bargain for the Dolphins