NFL Coverage Maps Week 1: How TV Watching Works for Dolphins-Raiders

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders both feature a lot of new as they begin the 2026 NFL season with a Week 1 clash on Sunday.

For the Dolphins, it’s a new front office, a new head coach, and a new quarterback.

For the Raiders, it’s a new head coach and a new QB, too.

Jeff Hafley will lead Miami on the sideline as Malik Willis calls the shots on the field.

For Vegas, it’s Klint Kubiak on the headset with Kirk Cousins, the veteran, getting the call over Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick out of Indiana who will get a chance at just a bit more seasoning.

But for anyone who wants to watch the game, it won’t be easy. The Dolphins-Raiders game is going to have very little TV footprint.

Dolphins-Raiders Coverage Map Week 1

The Dolphins and Raiders kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET due to the game being in Las Vegas, so there isn’t a ton of television competition.

Despite that fact, only a few areas will get to see the game, which is shown on the coverage maps released by 506 Sports.

The Dolphins-Raiders game is being broadcast on Fox, which is unusual as an AFC game but is something that happens more in recent years, and Fox has one other 4:25 p.m. ET game: the Washington Commanders at the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFC East clashes usually get wide viewership, and so that takes most of the country on the map for the Fox late window.

The Dolphins-Raiders game touches three states: Florida, California and Nevada — but not even the entirety of those states.

In Florida, the game will be on your local Fox station on TV about as far north as Fort Myers and obviously down south to Miami — but Tampa Bay and Orlando will be showing Commanders-Eagles.

The majority of Nevada has the game.

It stretches into California into Sacramento and then the Bay Area of San Francisco and Oakland, where there are still plenty of Raiders fans.

You can see the whole map at this link.

Dolphins-Raiders TV Channel

The Dolphins-Raiders game, as mentioned above, is on Fox.

Fox used to feature NFC games pretty exclusively, but in the last handful of years, that portion of the scheduling agreement has actually gone out the window.

CBS and Fox still generally like to keep their AFC-NFC split for tradition reasons and for familiarity for fans, but they mix it up now and again when the schedule calls for it.

Dolphins-Raiders Announcers

Because it’s not a priority game for Fox, the Dolphins-Raiders clash also gets one of their less exciting announcer crews.

The play-by-play guy will be Chris Myers.

He will be joined by color commentator Mark Schlereth, the former NFL offensive lineman.

They’ll have a big task on their hands with so much new for both teams. They’ll get to share plenty of fresh information.

There just won’t be a ton of audience around to potentially listen.