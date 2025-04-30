New Dolphins QB Seeks 1 Thing in Common With Dan Marino

While it will be a long climb for any quarterback to reach the level of former Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino, the Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers wants to at least do one thing in the NFL that Marino did so well.

Ewers, whom the Dolphins drafted in the seventh round on April 26, has been known for his quick release of the ball. Marino was known for a quick release amid his many other qualities that led to a Hall of Fame career.

“I’ve definitely watched him play, and yeah, my dad would always tell me growing up that I need to have a quick release like Dan Marino,” Ewers told reporters on April 26. “So I grew up hearing my dad talk about him all the time. Definitely watched him play and his release is very quick as well.”

Ewers developed that trait in college at Ohio State and Texas. It paid off as he completed 64.9% of his passes and threw for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns in three full seasons with Texas between 2022 and 2024.

“It’s a lot of work. I felt that I was always a natural thrower with the football and it always came natural to me,” Ewers said. “It took a lot of work for sure. I give a lot of credit to — he was my quarterback coach by the name of Jeff Christensen.”

“The quick release really starts from my feet. I want to get my front foot down as fast as possible which allows me to have that quick release at those critical moments,” Ewers added.

Quinn Ewers Accustomed to QB Competition

While the Dolphins will get more of a look at his quick release in preseason games, it may not happen in the regular season for quite some time. Tua Tagovailoa is entrenched as the starter, and the Dolphins signed Zach Wilson, a former No. 2 pick, as the backup.

However, that doesn’t faze Ewers, who had to earn and re-earn his opportunities in college. Ewers originally played at Ohio State, but he briefly played in one game for the 2021 season before he transferred to Texas. Then, he had to compete with highly-touted prospect Arch Manning for snaps with the Longhorns.

“The adversity that I’ve gone through I don’t think many people would be able to come out the way I did,” Ewers said. “I just think that goes to show how mentally tough and mentally strong that I am and how I’ve kind of grown to be able to handle adversity.”

“I enjoy going through adversity because I know I have a plan of attack,” he added. “I feel like anything that has happened to me the past years of my college career is only going to help me in the long run. Like I said, I’m just happy I went through it all.”

QB Depth Still a Big Concern for Dolphins

Adversity could hit the Dolphins quarterback room again. Tagovailoa has played only one full season of 17 games in his career amid his concussion history. In addition, Wilson hasn’t been consistent on the field in his previous stops with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

Ewers could be next in line if both scenarios occurred during the 2025 season or beyond.