Dolphins’ Terron Armstead Makes Final Call on NFL Future

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead announced his plans for the 2025 NFL season.

Left tackle Terron Armstead of the Miami Dolphins is calling it a career.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported Armstead announced his retirement at a party he hosted Saturday night in Miami. Several of his former teammates were present for the announcement.

Armstead played the final three seasons of his 12-year career with the Dolphins. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023, which were his first two years with Miami.

Armstead spent the other nine seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. While starting 131 games in 12 years, Armstead made five Pro Bowls and earned one second-team All-Pro nomination.

Dolphins’ Terron Armstead Announces Retirement

At the beginning of the offseason, Miami left open the possibility of Armstead playing again in 2025. But it’s also not a surprise Armstead elected not to return.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Terron Armstead is not yet ready to make a decision but team will operate as if he won’t play,” tweeted The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones on Feb. 25.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the same day that the Dolphins and Armstead agreed to change his contract to give the team more flexibility in free agency. The move also allowed Armstead additional time to weigh his future while staying on the Miami roster.

But it’s now official — the Dolphins will have to replace their starting left tackle.

In all likelihood, second-year offensive lineman Patrick Paul will enter the team’s offseason program as the projected starting left tackle. The Dolphins selected Paul at No. 55 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Paul started three games and played 30% of Miami’s offensive snaps as a rookie.

In addition to left tackle, the Dolphins will have a new right guard during 2025. Miami signed veteran James Daniels to replace Robert Jones, who departed in free agency for the Dallas Cowboys.

Armstead Reveals 2024 Injury at Retirement Announcement

It was widely reported Armstead played at less than 100% during the 2024 season, which will be his final NFL campaign. At his retirement party, Armstead revealed the seriousness of his knee ailment.

“Terron Armstead played almost the entire 2024 season for the Miami Dolphins, defying a doctor who recommended he undergo knee-replacement surgery,” wrote The Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib.

Armstead told his guests that he didn’t “know how” he played through the entire season needing a new knee.

Armstead only missed two games because of the injury. He played 820 offensive snaps, which was 81% of the team’s snaps in the 15 games in which he dressed.

The veteran left tackle, who didn’t practice last season to avoid further injury, hadn’t played that many snaps on offense since the 2019 season.

Armstead made playing through injuries a routine in his career. Habib wrote that during the 2023 campaign for the Dolphins, the left tackle needed foot surgery but continued to play.

Saturday night was the first time the full nature of Armstead’s injuries came to light.

In addition to getting extra rest and eventually knee surgery, Armstead plans to spend more time with family during retirement.

“I’m so blessed and humbled and appreciative of everybody that’s here tonight, whether they’re local or everybody that flew in,” Armstead said. “A lot of guys from New Orleans, back home in Illinois, from Pine Bluff. It’s just, I’m really at a loss for words.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

