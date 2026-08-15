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NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Atlanta Falcons Debut After Dolphins Release

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons rolls out to pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Falcons played their first preseason game when they hosted the Denver Broncos.

The Falcons lost by a score of 27-7.

Tua Tagovailoa also made his debut for the franchise.

NFL World Reacts To Tua’s Falcons Debut

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after their 27-7 loss to the Denver Broncos during a NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying:

Underdog NFL wrote: “Tua Tagovailoa: 3-of-5 22 passing yards 0 TD, 0 INT Kyle Pitts was targeted on 4 of the 5 attempts.”

@NFLMemes: “Tua first game with the Falcons: 3/5 22 Yards 39.6 QB Rating 2 Punts Malik Willis first game with the Dolphins: 4/5 43 Yards 102.5 Rating TD on very first drive”

Joe Patrick: “Tua Tagovailoa said he was frustrated and disappointed in his own performance in tonight preseason loss to the Broncos. “Not up to standard. Not even up to par.””

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons calls out a play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of a NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@terribletiffy12: “As a dolphins fan, seeing falcons fans crash out over Tua is like watching an episode of Maury starring your ex.”

@404SportsGang: “Tua fumbles the snap”

@FBallAnalysisYT: “There’s already a new elite gif in the first half of the first preseason game of the Tua and Penix era Incredible”

Looking At Tua

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tagovailoa was the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after an incredible college career at Alabama.

He had spent the first six seasons of his pro career on the Miami Dolphins.

In 2023, Tagovailoa led the franchise to the NFL playoffs with an 11-6 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Atlanta Falcons Debut After Dolphins Release

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