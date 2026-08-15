NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Atlanta Falcons Debut After Dolphins Release

On Friday night, the Atlanta Falcons played their first preseason game when they hosted the Denver Broncos.

The Falcons lost by a score of 27-7.

Tua Tagovailoa also made his debut for the franchise.

NFL World Reacts To Tua’s Falcons Debut

Here’s what people were saying:

Underdog NFL wrote: “Tua Tagovailoa: 3-of-5 22 passing yards 0 TD, 0 INT Kyle Pitts was targeted on 4 of the 5 attempts.”

@NFLMemes: “Tua first game with the Falcons: 3/5 22 Yards 39.6 QB Rating 2 Punts Malik Willis first game with the Dolphins: 4/5 43 Yards 102.5 Rating TD on very first drive”

Joe Patrick: “Tua Tagovailoa said he was frustrated and disappointed in his own performance in tonight preseason loss to the Broncos. “Not up to standard. Not even up to par.””

@terribletiffy12: “As a dolphins fan, seeing falcons fans crash out over Tua is like watching an episode of Maury starring your ex.”

@404SportsGang: “Tua fumbles the snap”

@FBallAnalysisYT: “There’s already a new elite gif in the first half of the first preseason game of the Tua and Penix era Incredible”

Looking At Tua

Tagovailoa was the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after an incredible college career at Alabama.

He had spent the first six seasons of his pro career on the Miami Dolphins.

In 2023, Tagovailoa led the franchise to the NFL playoffs with an 11-6 record.