Dolphins Add Former Draft Workout Warrior to Secondary

The Miami Dolphins didn’t waste much time. The same day the team hosted cornerback Nick McCloud for a workout, they signed the veteran to a contract.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins hosted five defensive backs for tryouts Monday. Before the end of the day, Miami signed McCloud to its roster.

McCloud went unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft despite testing well at the Notre Dame Pro Day. Ultimately, though, he tested a lot better than what he showed on the field during his college career.

“Pro day performance could make him a height-weight-speed prospect, but he simply doesn’t play to the level of speed and athletic testing from his workout,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during his draft process. “McCloud lacks the instincts to squeeze routes and play chess with quarterbacks. The measurables are good but the tape is below average.”

McCloud began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Buffalo Bills. He made his NFL debut with the Cincinnati Bengals. Most recently, he was with the Chicago Bears last season.

In 2025, he posted 27 combined tackles and two pass defenses in 15 games.

Dolphins Sign Nick McCloud After Tryouts

The Dolphins were a very active team on the league’s transaction wire Monday. They hosted players for tryouts, released a running back, signed a free agent and executed a trade with a division rival.

McCloud was the free agent signing. The veteran beat out four other defensive backs in Miami’s tryout — Quindell Johnson, T.J. Moore, Sam Webb and Dee Williams.

McCloud appeared in two games as a rookie with the Bengals. Cincinnati claimed the defensive back off waivers after the Bills waived him on 2021 roster cutdown day.

He returned to the Bills to end his rookie season. He added depth from the practice squad through the playoffs and remained with the team through the 2022 preseason.

In late August 2022, the defensive back joined the New York Giants. With the Giants, McCloud played in 38 games, making 16 starts from 2022-24. He posted 85 combined tackles, 10 pass defenses, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

McCloud also played eight games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

While he’s joining the Dolphins roster roughly midway through training camp, McCloud could find a role in Miami because of his veteran experience. He has played in 63 contests, making 20 starts. McCloud started four games last season.

Dolphins Waive RB Anthony Hankerson

In an effort to make room for McCloud on the roster, the Dolphins waived Anthony Hankerson.

The running back was part of a big rookie class the Dolphins welcomed when 2026 training camp opened in July. Hankerson signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent.

The Dolphins don’t have a lot of bodies at running back, but the team is likely confident with the top of the depth chart at the position. De’Von Achane, Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright appear set to be on Miami’s 53-man roster when the regular season begins.

That made Hankerson expended with the Dolphins feeling a bigger need at cornerback.