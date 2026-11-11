Dolphins Turn Down 31-Year Old All-Pro Kicker Despite Excellent Workout

The Miami Dolphins have not had a kicker on their active roster since the team decided to part ways with sixth-year pro Riley Patterson mid-way through the season.

Since then, the Dolphins have been utilizing the services of the practice squad’s Zane Gonzalez, who has missed two field goals in the past three weeks; although he has been perfect (5/5) on extra points.

Miami looked to be in the market for a potential new face at the position, having worked out former All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson on Tuesday.

Dolphins Opt Against Signing All-Pro Kicker Daniel Carlson

However, despite a strong showing, the Dolphins decided against signing him to the 53-man active roster.

Per source, veteran NFL kicker Daniel Carlson went 12 for 12 in his Dolphins workout yesterday. But Miami did not sign him. So Zane Gonzalez remains kicker unless Miami decides to make a change in next 72 hours. He'll need to be moved to 53 man roster if he's the guy. https://t.co/9O9zqAfyqo — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 11, 2026

“Per source, veteran NFL kicker Daniel Carlson went 12 for 12 in his Dolphins workout yesterday. But Miami did not sign him.” The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported on Wednesday.

“So Zane Gonzalez remains kicker unless Miami decides to make a change in next 72 hours. He’ll need to be moved to 53 man roster if he’s the guy.”

Zane Gonzalez Has Already Missed 2 Field goals This Season

Gonzalez has been elevated to the game-day roster three times already this season, the maximum allowed for any one player before a team is mandated to sign them to the active roster.

The team also tried out former New York Giants kicker and second-year UDFA Ben Sauls, who was also not offered a contract following the workout.

Considering the apparent success of the workout; hitting every single kick in the tryout; combined with Gonzalez’s inconsistency, it feels like there is a missing piece of the puzzle as to why the Dolphins did not add Carlson.

Historically, the former Cleveland Brown has been a below-average kicker in the league, with the exception of a very good season in Arizona back in 2019 and an excellent season with the Panthers back in 2021.