Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Opens Up Dolphins Reunion Opportunity

The Miami Dolphins‘ start to the season has been about as poor as was expected by the media and many in the fanbase as the franchise enter the first phase of their rebuild.

And no position has been more emblematic of the rebuild than at receiver. Since moving off their top two options; Tyreek Hill was cut and Jaylen Waddle was traded for a first round pick in April’s draft, the Dolphins have seen some sparks from their young, rookie-led receiving corps, but the group as a whole still leaves much to be desired.

As such, it is not out of the question that Miami may look to add another face to the room in the near future. One veteran, familiar face that is now back on the market is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was cut the by New York Giants on Tuesday, per Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Giants are releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr.” Schultz reported on Sep. 29.

“OBJ has not been featured much despite earning a spot on the team, and the sides decided a mutual parting was best for everyone. This gives him an opportunity to catch on with a team in a better situation, where his talents can be better utilized.”

Would An Odell Beckham Jr. Reunion Make Sense?

Beckham Jr. spent the 2024 season in South Florida with the Dolphins, playing in 9 games and accruing just 9 receptions for a total of 55 receiving yards. Moreover, his utilization rate on a per-snap basis was very low at just 119 on the season. At his peak during the year, OBJ was the #4 receiver on the team behind Hill, Waddle and then-sixth round rookie Malik Washington.

There is little to indicate that Beckham could go to the Dolphins – or indeed any other team – and walk in as a bona fide starter, but that does not meant there is no use for him offensively. In a room whose most senior player is 2022 third round pick Jalen Tolbert that is otherwise made up by 50% rookies, the former Giant (now twice) would provide valuable veteran experience and know-how.

Not to mention the fact that the opportunity to watch OBJ could draw more fans and generate some level of excitement for an organization that is currently very much playing second-fiddle to the biggest sports franchise in the town.