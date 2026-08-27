Dolphins $45 Million Starter Called Out Before Preseason Game

Heading into the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins appear to have question marks at a majority of positions.

However, despite Miami seemingly never figuring out the offensive line, there is some hope that the group could be improved in 2026. Left tackle Patrick Paul showed signs of being a franchise left tackle in 2025, Aaron Brewer is among the best centers in the NFL, Jonah Savaiinaea has impressed in training camp since moving to right guard, and the team drafted Kadyn Proctor, who will play left guard, with the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, it appears that one of the team’s veteran starters has struggled in training camp.

Miami Dolphins Veteran Starter Called Out

After Wednesday’s practice, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly named veteran right tackle Austin Jackson as a player whose stock is down.

Kelly wrote: “Austin Jackson has struggled for most of training camp, which is either an indicator that Josh Uche and Chop Robinson are legitimate NFL starters, or Jackson’s better days are past him. The fact that Miami’s 2020 first-round pick made it through training camp healthy is a positive because he’s the best option the Dolphins have at right tackle. But the 27-year-old needs to tighten up if he wants to remain an NFL starter.”

Jackson has had an up-and-down career since being drafted by the Dolphins with the 18th overall pick in 2020. Originally drafted as a left tackle, Jackson struggled at the position as a rookie before being moved to left guard in his sophomore season. After that did not work out, Jackson transitioned into a right tackle, where he found success.

While Jackson has been a decent right tackle for the Dolphins, he has struggled with his availability. He has played in eight games or fewer in three of the past four seasons. Now, it appears that his availability is not the only thing in question.

This offseason, Jackson reworked his contract to ensure that he would remain with the Dolphins this season. Jackson agreed to a pay cut as he will be paid $7 million this year, which is his lowest figure since 2022. After the season, Jackson will have totaled over $45 million in career earnings and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Miami Dolphins Offensive Line

Regarding the entire offensive line room, Kelly gave them a C grade, as he wrote: “With the exception of the beat down the New York Giants defensive front gave the Dolphins during Thursday’s joint practice, Miami’s starting offensive line has been solid. Jonah Savaiinaea has been one of camp’s most improved performers, and Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer have the talent and makeup to become Pro Bowlers. Kadyn Proctor, the Dolphins’ 2026 first-round pick, seems to be settling in. But Miami’s backup offensive lineman have all been disappointing. The Dolphins would benefit from upgrading the offensive guard spot.”

With Miami’s offensive line depth a serious issue, Dolphins fans will have to not only hope that Jackson can find his form before the season, but that the rest of the starters manage to stay healthy for a majority of the season.