Dolphins Get Positive Update On Backup After De’Von Achane Ruled Out

The Miami Dolphins got some brutal injury news on just the team’s sixth offensive snap of the game.

Achane appeared to injure his knee on an 11-yard run, taking a long, awkward step before landing on his right knee after making contact with safety Alohi Gilman. Having been initially listed as questionable to return after just about being able to leave the field under his own power, the Pro Bowler was downgraded to out.

Following his injury, second year pro Ollie Gordon II took over as the team’s lead and only back, with Miami having failed to elevate either Jarquez Hunter or Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad in light Jaylen Wright having been listed as doubtful with foot and stinger injuries.

And the worst case scenario appeared to happen when Gordon came out of the game and into the medical tent and then the locker room with a cramp in the third quarter, being designated as questionable to return.

Ollie Gordon II Returns to Game in Fourth Quarter

However, despite players heading to the locker room generally act as bad signs for their ability to participate later on in the game, Gordon came back in the fourth quarter and returned to action.

Whilst the Dolphins ended up ultimately losing to the Chiefs at home on Sunday, getting Gordon back has key implications for the team in Week 4 and beyond, especially if Achane is set for a spell on the sidelines following his knee injury.

There is a chance that Wright may be available in a week’s time against the Minnesota Vikings, having practiced twice this past week. But if Gordon’s injury was more serious that it ended up being, Miami could have been in very real trouble at running back heading into their fourth game of the season next Sunday.