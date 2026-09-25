Dolphins Get Patrick Mahomes Injury News Days Before Chiefs Game

The Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a disappointing 0-2 start in the 2026 season. While starting off slow was to be expected with a young, inexperienced team that does not have much proven talent, Miami getting thoroughly outplayed through two games has been a difficult viewing experience for its fanbase.

Unfortunately, Miami’s job does not get any easier in Week 3. After facing off against the talented San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins will now face off against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have started 2-0 and have pulled off impressive victories against playoff hopefuls. However, Patrick Mahomes does not appear to be 100 percent, or at least that was indicated on Kansas City’s injury report.

Patrick Mahomes Lands on Injury Report Before Miami Dolphins Game

Before their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs included quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their injury report. While Mahomes was a full participant during the team’s practices on Wednesday and Thursday, the fact he’s on the injury report indicates that the quarterback has received treatment on his knee.

Of course, this comes after Mahomes suffered a late-season ACL tear while the Chiefs were fighting for a playoff spot in 2025.

Despite Mahomes still dealing with some effects of the injury, he was as good as ever during Kansas City’s Week 2 game. After an up-and-down regular season debut, Mahomes impressed against the Indianapolis Colts as the quarterback threw for 382 yards and three passing touchdowns while securing the win in overtime.

Regarding what the league-wide buzz on Mahomes is, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote: “That Mahomes might not be all the way back … but he’s not far off. He looked more fluid and confident in Week 2 vs. Indianapolis. “His ability to drive throws — I thought he was ripping the ball,” one NFL personnel evaluator said of Mahomes’ performance against the Colts. The confidence he showed throwing the ball was something which he can build upon. It was an improvement from Week 1 vs. Denver, where Mahomes was a modest 15-of-27 for 184 yards and looked choppy as a runner. That’s to be expected early as he strengthens his knee flexion.

But overall, throwing five touchdown passes, taking four sacks and winning back-to-back games is a roaring start for Mahomes coming off reconstructive knee surgery. The Chiefs were pleased with how Mahomes looked all camp and that has spilled over.”

Dolphins vs. Chiefs

Facing off against the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes appears to be bad timing for the Dolphins. Miami struggled mightily to generate stops against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, as the Dolphins defense allowed a touchdown on each of their first five drives.

Additionally, the team appears to be dealing with injuries of its own. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas has not been at practice this week as he continues to deal with an ankle injury he suffered against San Francisco. Fellow rookie wide receiver Chris Bell is in a similar situation to Mahomes, as he’s been limited in practice as he’s still recovering from a late-season ACL tear in 2025.

On Sunday, the Dolphins have a tough task if they plan on pulling off an unlikely upset.