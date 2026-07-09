Dolphins’ Patrick Paul Doesn’t Hold Back on Mike McDaniel

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins decided to overhaul the entire front office and coaching staff. Jon-Eric Sullivan came in as the team’s general manager, while Jeff Hafley took over as head coach.

Moreover, in this process of change, Miami decided to fire former head coach Mike McDaniel, whose best season in Miami came in 2023, when the team went 11-6 but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Game.

Despite reaching the playoffs in McDaniel’s first two seasons, Miami didn’t win a playoff game. However, in his final two seasons, the Dolphins missed the playoffs and finished below .500.

Miami drafted Patrick Paul during the McDaniel era, and the 24-year-old shared his thoughts on his former head coach during his appearance on the July 9 edition of “The Set with Terron Armstead.”

“Felt for him,” Paul told Terron Armstead. “That was my guy. Like you said, he drafted me. He believed in me. He was the type of coach that spoke courage into his players. So, I always appreciated that, and I always appreciate him.

“It was definitely part of the business, but I know he’s going to do his thing with the Chargers, too. And Butch is over there, so I know both of them are going to do their thing over there. I’m not worried about him.”

Patrick Paul on Butch Barry Also Leaving Dolphins

Moreover, Paul spoke about Butch Barry, another coach who has departed Miami and will be joining McDaniel with the Los Angeles Chargers as part of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff additions this offseason.

“He was one of those people that during the draft process thought I was a little arrogant, just the way I talked when I met with all of them,” Paul added. “I had a 30 visit and all that with them. So it was kind of just the initial meeting, but as we started getting to know each other, the relationship started building. That’s someone I can call at any time, and he’ll answer.

“He definitely has a different type of style, different coaching style. I’ve never seen anything like it, but it’s efficient, and he’s very passionate about his work. He’s passionate about his job, and yeah, I can’t wait to see what he does with the Chargers. You know what they used to look like, so I’m excited to see what they look like now.”

Mike McDaniel Receives Coaching Career Prediction

With Miami now going in a different direction, Jonathan Zaslow of ESPN Radio and the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” recently gave a prediction for what lies ahead in the coaching career of McDaniel.

“I think Mike McDaniel is going to be a really successful offensive coordinator,” Zaslow said in a May 29 video from the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.” “I don’t think he was a head coach; I think there are some coaches who aren’t head coaches but can be great coordinators. You’ve seen guys like Norv Turner, Wade Phillips, and Steve Spagnuolo.

“These guys are out there, all right? I think Mike McDaniel is going to wind up being one of those guys. He’s not a head coach, even though he had some modicum of success, but he’s going to be a great coordinator.”